Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Beware of fraud Whatsapp calls from Pakistan, warns telecom ministry

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications, has issued an advisory warning citizens about fraudulent calls impersonating government officials. These calls threaten mobile users with disconnection, claiming their numbers are linked to illegal activities.

    Beware of fraud Whatsapp calls from Pakistan, warns telecom ministry
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), operating under the Ministry of Communications, has issued a recent advisory cautioning citizens regarding suspicious calls originating from specific numbers. These calls, allegedly made by individuals posing as representatives of the DoT, involve threats of mobile number disconnection due to purported misuse in illegal activities.

    Also Read: Spotting fake banking messages: Delhi Police shows you how

    The fraudulent callers employ tactics reminiscent of cybercrime schemes associated with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), wherein impersonators claim to be CBI officials and assert that the recipient's identity has been linked to illicit operations. Similarly, the DoT advisory highlights the emergence of WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers, particularly from Pakistan with country code +92. These calls, often masquerading as government officials, aim to deceive and defraud unsuspecting individuals.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has echoed the DoT's concerns, urging mobile users to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with calls originating from unknown numbers, particularly those with international codes such as '+92.' The Telecom Ministry has underscored the risks associated with such communications, warning of potential threats to personal information and the likelihood of cybercrime or financial fraud.

    Emphasizing that the DoT does not authorize or endorse such calls, the advisory advises recipients to remain vigilant and refrain from divulging any personal or sensitive information if contacted. Should individuals receive calls from unfamiliar numbers beginning with +92, they are urged not to share credentials, banking details, or OTPs (One-Time Passwords).

    In response to these fraudulent activities, the DoT has provided avenues for reporting such incidents. Citizens are encouraged to utilize the 'Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) to report fraudulent communications promptly. This proactive reporting assists the DoT in preventing the misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial fraud.

    Additionally, individuals are advised to verify the mobile connections registered in their name using the 'Know Your Mobile Connections' facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal and report any unauthorized or unnecessary connections.

    In the event of falling victim to cybercrime or financial fraud, citizens are urged to report incidents to the cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or via the official website www.cybercrime.gov.in for appropriate action.

    The advisory serves as a timely reminder for citizens to remain vigilant and exercise caution when responding to unfamiliar communications, thereby safeguarding themselves against potential threats and fraudulent activities in the digital sphere.

    Also Read: Kerala man creates India's first open-source AI engineer 'Devika', born from joke on X

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Chances of high waves, sea attacks in the state today rkn

    Kerala: Chances of high waves, sea attacks in the state today

    Karnataka: Class 5,8 and 9 board exam results to be announced today amid alleged lapses in evaluation vkp

    Karnataka: Class 5,8 and 9 board exam results to be announced today amid alleged lapses in evaluation

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gloves are off in Kerala; Left targets Congress over CAA, other issues

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gloves are off in Kerala; Left targets Congress over CAA, other issues

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'

    Shocking Video Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap

    SHOCKING! Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet, strikes wing flap (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price in India on April 8: Here's how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price in India: Here's how much it costs in your city

    Gold Rates Today April 08: Check 22/24 carat price city-wise RBA

    Gold Rates Today April 08: Check 22/24 carat price city-wise

    Ranbir Kapoor gets angry after huge crowd runs behind his new Rs 8 Crore Bentley; watch this shocking video RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor gets angry after huge crowd runs behind his new Rs 8 Crore Bentley; watch this shocking video

    Kerala: Chances of high waves, sea attacks in the state today rkn

    Kerala: Chances of high waves, sea attacks in the state today

    Karnataka: Class 5,8 and 9 board exam results to be announced today amid alleged lapses in evaluation vkp

    Karnataka: Class 5,8 and 9 board exam results to be announced today amid alleged lapses in evaluation

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon