Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements

    The Rameshwaram Cafe in Karnataka's Bengaluru reopened for customers on Saturday morning, almost eight days after an explosion that left at least ten people injured. The blast took place at the cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on March 1.
     

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru reopened and welcomed customers on Saturday morning, nearly a week after an explosion left at least nine people injured. It was a touching scene to watch as the cafe's owners and staff came together at the well-liked restaurant to support one another and get beyond the unfortunate event.

    The attack caused damage to the café, mostly to the handwashing section. The roof, the cafe's emblem, and the cash counter all had minor damage. The café has strengthened its security procedures in the wake of the event.

    Also Read | Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New video of suspect emerges, NIA seeks help in identitying him

    The cafe’s Raghavendra Rao mentioned that their staff of 1500 members will now maintain a heightened level of vigilance and act as vigilant observers at all times.

    Speaking to the media, Raghavendra Rao said, "We are taking all the security measures to avoid such incidents in the future. We are strengthening our security team, and are also trying to have a panel of ex-servicemen to train our security guards." He further said, "We have given all CCTV footage and information to the authorities. We are cooperating with them. We are very thankful to the government for helping us reopen the cafe so soon. NIA will soon bring the culprit before us. We have taken all precautions before reopening."

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 1st list of 39 candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urge you to visit Kaziranga National Park PM Modi tells nation after safari

    'Urge you to visit Kaziranga National Park...' PM Modi tells nation after safari

    PM Modi takes a safari in Assam's Kaziranga; first PM to spend night in national park (WATCH)

    PM Modi takes jeep and elephant safaris in Assam's Kaziranga; first PM to spend night in national park (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress ticket from Vadakara was unexpected, says Shafi Parambil anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress ticket from Vadakara was unexpected, says Shafi Parambil

    EXCLUSIVE Eye on China, Indian Army to raise two more Pinaka regiments along LAC

    EXCLUSIVE! Eye on China, Indian Army is raising two more Pinaka regiments along LAC

    Funeral of Malayali killed in Israel in Kollam today anr

    Funeral of Malayali killed in Israel in Kollam today

    Recent Stories

    TV star Arjun Bijlani to undergo emergency surgery after severe stomach pain RBA

    TV star Arjun Bijlani to undergo emergency surgery after severe stomach pain

    Football ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC holds Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at home osf

    ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC holds Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at home

    Urge you to visit Kaziranga National Park PM Modi tells nation after safari

    'Urge you to visit Kaziranga National Park...' PM Modi tells nation after safari

    PM Modi takes jeep and elephant safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Stunning PHOTOS of PM Modi's safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

    Viral Video: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; thrashes him brutally; read report RBA

    Viral Video: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; thrashes him brutally; read report

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon