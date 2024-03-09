Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements

The Rameshwaram Cafe in Karnataka's Bengaluru reopened for customers on Saturday morning, almost eight days after an explosion that left at least ten people injured. The blast took place at the cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on March 1.

Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru reopened and welcomed customers on Saturday morning, nearly a week after an explosion left at least nine people injured. It was a touching scene to watch as the cafe's owners and staff came together at the well-liked restaurant to support one another and get beyond the unfortunate event.

The attack caused damage to the café, mostly to the handwashing section. The roof, the cafe's emblem, and the cash counter all had minor damage. The café has strengthened its security procedures in the wake of the event.

The cafe’s Raghavendra Rao mentioned that their staff of 1500 members will now maintain a heightened level of vigilance and act as vigilant observers at all times.

Speaking to the media, Raghavendra Rao said, "We are taking all the security measures to avoid such incidents in the future. We are strengthening our security team, and are also trying to have a panel of ex-servicemen to train our security guards." He further said, "We have given all CCTV footage and information to the authorities. We are cooperating with them. We are very thankful to the government for helping us reopen the cafe so soon. NIA will soon bring the culprit before us. We have taken all precautions before reopening."

