    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect can be found in Mosques, Madrasas: Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell

    Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell urges the NIA to intensify the search for the Rameshwaram cafe bombing suspect, suggesting mosques and madrasas as potential hideouts. He highlights concerns about clerical involvement in radicalization and advocates for raids in Bhatkal. Pumpwell's remarks spark debate on religious institutions' role in countering terrorism. Authorities vow a thorough investigation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    In a recent statement to the media, Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell has called upon the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to intensify its search for the suspect behind the Rameshwaram cafe bombing in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru. Pumpwell asserted that mosques and madrasas in Karnataka could be potential hideouts for terrorists, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations in these locations.

    Expressing concern over the alleged involvement of clerics in radicalizing individuals, Pumpwell highlighted the urgency of the situation. He urged law enforcement agencies to conduct raids and inquiries in madrasas and mosques across the state, particularly in areas like Bhatkal where the bomber is believed to have fled.

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA releases new PHOTOS of suspect

    The call for action comes amidst growing apprehensions regarding the role of certain madrasas in fostering extremist ideologies. Pumpwell stressed the importance of addressing this issue promptly to prevent further incidents of terrorism.

    Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements

    With the NIA narrowing down the search to Bhatkal, Pumpwell emphasized that targeting mosques and madrasas in the area could yield valuable leads in apprehending the suspect. He asserted that such measures are essential in ensuring the safety and security of the community.

    Pumpwell's statement has sparked a debate on the role of religious institutions in combating terrorism, with some advocating for stricter scrutiny and monitoring. As investigations continue, the focus remains on locating the Rameshwaram cafe bomber and preventing future threats to public safety. In response to Pumpwell's remarks, authorities have assured that necessary steps will be taken to investigate all leads and apprehend the perpetrator. The NIA, along with local law enforcement agencies, is intensifying efforts to track down the suspect and bring them to justice.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
