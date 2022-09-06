Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru rains: Karnataka govt releases Rs 300 crore for relief, schools shift to online mode

    To restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools etc, Rs 300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone, Bommai said.  This is the highest rainfall in the last 32 years (1992-93), he said, adding 164 lakes in Bengaluru have filled up with water.

    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 9:34 AM IST

    As Bengaluru saw the city's highest rainfall in 32 years, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government has decided to provide Rs 300 crore as a relief fund to handle the floods. In addition, several schools and educational institutions have switched to an online format due to the city's heavy flooding and ongoing rain.

    To assess the rain and flood situation in the state, particularly in the capital city, and the damages incurred, the chief minister presided over a meeting with senior ministers and officials late at night.  According to Bommai, a total of Rs 1,500 crore has been set aside for the building of storm water drains in Bengaluru, and the work would start soon the flood subsides. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will now have a company dedicated just to Bengaluru, according to the chief minister, and Rs 9.50 crore is being made available for boats and other equipment for it. Two additional SDRF firms would be established at the state level in the upcoming days, he noted. 

    To control the rain and flood scenario throughout the state, the state government has agreed to give Rs 600 crore. According to Bommai, Rs 300 crore has been set aside for Bengaluru alone to repair damaged infrastructure, including roads, electric poles, transformers, schools, and other items. According to him, the amount of rain this year is the most in 32 years (1992–1993), and 164 lakes in Bengaluru have gotten full with water.

    According to the local media, several schools have switched to online instruction and will keep doing so for the upcoming week or at least until the rain stops.

     

     

    After torrential rains resulted in flood-like conditions in some regions and caused significant traffic congestion, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) issued a warning about water supply disruption in various sections of the city on Monday and Tuesday. According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he has directed authorities to ensure that water be removed as soon as possible from the flooded highways. Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Bengaluru airport said that Tuesday's flights had been slightly delayed owing to heavy rainfall.

    The nation's IT hub had a deluge-like situation after an overnight downpour, and Twitterati could not hold back and fired at full throttle. Many Twitter users were at their most creative, expressing everything from simple angst to quirky humour or challenging the authorities. Some users joked that "Bengaluru is Venice today," while others lamented the declining green cover creating new municipal difficulties.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
