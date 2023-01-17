Bengaluru horror: 71-year-old man dragged by two-wheeler; driver detained | WATCH

A 71-year-old man was dragged by a scooter on a busy road in Bengaluru in broad daylight on Tuesday, a video showed. The incident took place after the scooty, which was coming in wrong side at Magadi Road, hit the victim's car.

A 71-year-old man was brutally wounded on Tuesday in Bengaluru after he was carried by a scooter for over a kilometre in broad daylight. The incident happened when the victim's car was struck by a scooter that was travelling in the other direction on Magadi Road. When Muthappa, 71, jumped out of his car and grabbed the grabrail of the scooter, the accused, Sahil, tried to flee quickly. Sahil, 25, didn't stop and continued to pull the elderly man until onlookers intervened and stopped him.

Sahil, the scooty driver, has been taken into custody. According to DCP West Bengaluru, the victim is now receiving medical attention, and the police have detained the two-wheeler driver at Govindaraj Nagar Police Station. A case has been filed in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

Also Read | JP Nadda's tenure as BJP president extended until June 2024; Amit Shah says, 'Will win bigger mandate...'

According to DCP Laxman Nirbargi, "The reason is unintentional contact between the two-wheeler and Bolero," as reported by the media.

"He was arrogant, continued to move after hitting my bolero from behind, and made an attempt to escape me. I thus did not want to leave him. He made every effort to get away and beg me to get off his scooter, riding it like a snake. A few kids tried to stop him by attacking and attacking him as they followed. Finally, a few auto drivers and motorcyclists were able to stop him and grab him, according to Muthappa," as reported by PTI.

Also Read | 'Will keep pursuing zero-tolerance to terror...' India on Abdul Rehman Makki being added to UN terrorist list

Several incidents of road rage were reported in different parts of the country after a 20-year-old woman was dragged by car in Delhi for nearly 10 kilometres on January 1. The incident happened a few weeks after the horrifying hit-and-run incident in Delhi, where a 20-year-old woman was murdered after becoming caught beneath a car's wheels and being dragged for 13 kilometres.

(Photo: PC Mohan | Twitter)