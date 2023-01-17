Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru horror: 71-year-old man dragged by two-wheeler; driver detained | WATCH

    A 71-year-old man was dragged by a scooter on a busy road in Bengaluru in broad daylight on Tuesday, a video showed. The incident took place after the scooty, which was coming in wrong side at Magadi Road, hit the victim's car.

    Bengaluru horror 71 year old man dragged by two wheeler driver detained watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 8:02 PM IST

    A 71-year-old man was brutally wounded on Tuesday in Bengaluru after he was carried by a scooter for over a kilometre in broad daylight. The incident happened when the victim's car was struck by a scooter that was travelling in the other direction on Magadi Road. When Muthappa, 71, jumped out of his car and grabbed the grabrail of the scooter, the accused, Sahil, tried to flee quickly. Sahil, 25, didn't stop and continued to pull the elderly man until onlookers intervened and stopped him.

    Sahil, the scooty driver, has been taken into custody. According to DCP West Bengaluru, the victim is now receiving medical attention, and the police have detained the two-wheeler driver at Govindaraj Nagar Police Station. A case has been filed in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

    Also Read | JP Nadda's tenure as BJP president extended until June 2024; Amit Shah says, 'Will win bigger mandate...'

    According to DCP Laxman Nirbargi, "The reason is unintentional contact between the two-wheeler and Bolero," as reported by the media.

    "He was arrogant, continued to move after hitting my bolero from behind, and made an attempt to escape me. I thus did not want to leave him. He made every effort to get away and beg me to get off his scooter, riding it like a snake. A few kids tried to stop him by attacking and attacking him as they followed. Finally, a few auto drivers and motorcyclists were able to stop him and grab him, according to Muthappa," as reported by PTI.

    Also Read | 'Will keep pursuing zero-tolerance to terror...' India on Abdul Rehman Makki being added to UN terrorist list

    Several incidents of road rage were reported in different parts of the country after a 20-year-old woman was dragged by car in Delhi for nearly 10 kilometres on January 1. The incident happened a few weeks after the horrifying hit-and-run incident in Delhi, where a 20-year-old woman was murdered after becoming caught beneath a car's wheels and being dragged for 13 kilometres.

    (Photo: PC Mohan | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 8:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rapido approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC order to stop operations in Maharashtra - adt

    Rapido approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC order to stop operations in Maharashtra

    SC agrees to hear plea of Rana Ayyub against summons in money laundering case gcw

    SC agrees to hear plea of Rana Ayyub against summons in money laundering case

    Kanjhawala case: Murder charges against six accused who dragged woman under car in Delhi - adt

    Kanjhawala case: Murder charges against six accused who dragged woman under car for 12 km

    JP Nadda's tenure as BJP president extended until June 2024; Amit Shah says, 'Will win bigger mandate...' - adt

    JP Nadda's tenure as BJP president extended until June 2024; Amit Shah says, 'Will win bigger mandate...'

    Will keep pursuing zero-tolerance to terror India on Abdul Rehman Makki being added to UN terrorist list

    'Will keep pursuing zero-tolerance to terror...' India on Abdul Rehman Makki being added to UN terrorist list

    Recent Stories

    Kerala youth's soulful rendition impresses two cops while patrolling on duty; watch video - gps

    Kerala youth's soulful rendition impresses two cops while patrolling on duty; watch video

    Samsung ISOCELL HP2 camera sensore unveiled ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra launch gcw

    Samsung's ISOCELL HP2 camera sensore unveiled ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra launch

    SEXY Pictures: 6 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunted her curves in lace bikinis snt

    SEXY Pictures: 6 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunted her curves in lace bikinis

    Rapido approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC order to stop operations in Maharashtra - adt

    Rapido approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC order to stop operations in Maharashtra

    India Open 2023: Home favourite PV Sindhu knocked out after first-round loss to S Katethong snt

    India Open 2023: Home favourite PV Sindhu knocked out after first-round loss to S Katethong

    Recent Videos

    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon