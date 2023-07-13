Bengaluru: Engineering student ends life after being harassed by loan apps for Rs 46,000

A student named Tejas Nair committed suicide allegedly due to extreme harassment by loan apps demanding repayment. The family has filed a complaint, and an investigation has been initiated into the matter. Karnataka Congress has vowed to regulate loan app policies.

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old student named Tejas Nair, studying Mechanical Engineering at Yelahanka in northern Bengaluru, ended his life allegedly due to extreme harassment by loan apps demanding repayment. Tejas had taken loans from several online platforms to assist his friend, Mahesh.

However, when Mahesh failed to repay the borrowed amount, recovery agents relentlessly targeted Tejas, subjecting him to unbearable pressure to settle the debts. Overwhelmed by the constant harassment, Tejas resorted to suicide by hanging.



According to reports, Tejas had borrowed from loan apps such as Slice Pay, Kisaat, and Kotak Mahindra. Mahesh had been unable to make regular EMI payments for the past year, leading to continuous harassment of Tejas by agents seeking loan repayment.

Driven to the decision, Tejas left behind a suicide note stating, "Sorry Mom and Dad for whatever I did, I have no other choice than this. I am unable to pay other loans as they are in my name, and this is my final decision. Thank you, Goodbye."

Tejas's grieving mother revealed that they had only recently discovered the extent of the loans and had assured Tejas that they would repay them in a few days. On the morning of the tragic incident, a representative from the loan app visited their home to discuss the outstanding debt. However, the family was not present when Tejas took his own life, leaving them devastated.

It has been accused that the loan agents even resorted to threats of exposing Tejas's private information online if he failed to repay the loans. In response, the victim's family has filed a complaint against the loan apps with the Jalahalli police station.

Tejas's father, Gopinath Nair, shared that his son had borrowed Rs 30,000, and the total amount to be repaid, including interest and late fees, amounted to Rs 46,000.



Following his demise, Tejas's body was sent for post-mortem at M S Ramaiah Hospital, and the last rites were conducted at their residence in HMT Quarters. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

To note, the Karnataka Congress had pledged to regulate the strict policies of the loan apps in their recent election manifesto.