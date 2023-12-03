Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Beast of Indian Railways': Video of WAG-12B, India's most powerful electric locomotive, goes viral (WATCH)

    Boasting a power output of 12,000 HP, the WAG-12B locomotives rank among the most powerful globally. Their capability to pull loads exceeding 6,000 tons at a top speed of 120 km/h underscores their prowess in the realm of freight transportation.

    'Beast of Indian Railways': Video of WAG-12B, India's most powerful electric locomotive, goes viral (WATCH)
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Heralded as the 'Beast of Indian Railways', the WAG-12B locomotives are making waves as fully electric, high-powered freight engines that are transforming the landscape of freight transportation in the country. With a robust design, these locomotives are engineered to facilitate faster and safer movement of freight trains, significantly impacting the efficiency of India's rail network.

    The Indian Railways Ministry recently shared a video offering a captivating glimpse into the WAG-12B's capabilities and features. The video showcases the locomotive in action, highlighting its robust build, advanced technology, and the seamless integration of cutting-edge components.

    "Beast of Indian Railways:- Wag12B India’s Most powerful Electric Locomotive," it said in a video post on X, which has gained traction on the platform.

    Boasting a power output of 12,000 HP, the WAG-12B locomotives rank among the most powerful globally. Their capability to pull loads exceeding 6,000 tons at a top speed of 120 km/h underscores their prowess in the realm of freight transportation. Compared to their predecessor, the WAG-9, these electric locomotives are twice as powerful, effectively doubling the average speed of freight trains in India.

    Equipped with the innovative HealthHub™, the WAG-12B locomotives integrate cutting-edge digital technologies to analyze train data. This not only provides valuable insights into the real behavior of trains and infrastructure but also enhances performance and refines maintenance processes. The adoption of a predictive maintenance tool, HealthHub, goes beyond conventional mileage-based maintenance, contributing to the optimization of lifecycle costs.

    The eight-axle configuration enhances performance while simultaneously reducing energy usage and maintenance expenses. Unique features such as climate control systems, air conditioners, food preparations, storage facilities, and toilets introduce a new level of comfort to Indian freight trains. The spacious cabins not only prioritize comfort but also contribute to loco pilots' operational efficiency.

    The predictive maintenance tool, HealthHub, adopted by the WAG-12B locomotives, significantly reduces maintenance costs for Indian Railways. By adopting a condition-based predictive approach, it optimizes lifecycle costs, leading to a notable reduction of up to 20 percent in preventive maintenance labour and up to 15 percent in materials consumption.

    The introduction of e-Locos, especially the WAG-12B, signifies a transformative shift in freight transportation by Indian Railways. The focus on sustainability, safety, and efficiency aligns with global environmental goals. These locomotives play a crucial role in reducing air pollution, fostering a greener transportation system, and offering considerable energy savings through regenerative braking.

    With Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) becoming operational, the WAG-12B locomotives have played a pivotal role in changing the dynamics of freight transportation. By substantially increasing the average speed and loading capacity of freight trains, these locomotives alleviate congestion on heavily utilized rail tracks. Running seamlessly on major freight routes, including DFCs, they enable faster and safer movement of heavy freight trains.

    With a fleet of 310 eLocos in commercial service, the WAG-12B locomotives have not only enhanced train speeds but have also unlocked new opportunities for local industries. This endeavor supports India's rapid economic growth by providing faster, safer, and more efficient freight transportation.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
