Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BCCI presents 'Namo 1' Champions jersey to PM Modi after his meeting with T20 WC-winning team; pic goes viral

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian cricket team at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Thursday marking a grand celebration of their recent victory.

    BCCI presents 'Namo 1' Champions jersey to PM Modi after his meeting with T20 WC-winning team; pic goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian cricket team at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Thursday marking a grand celebration of their recent victory. A highlight of the event was the presentation of a special "Namo 1" Champion jersey to PM Modi by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Roger Binny.

    The jersey, symbolizing the team's gratitude and respect, was a heartfelt gesture from the cricketing community to the Prime Minister.

    Also read: 'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

    "The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to Team India. Jai Hind," wrote BCCI in a post on X, along with photograph of the jersey being presented to the PM.

    Following his meeting with Rohit Sharma and Co., PM Modi took to X, sharing his excitement: "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament."

    The victorious team returned to India earlier today to a euphoric reception despite monsoon showers and heavy security. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, holding placards and waving the national flag, celebrating India's seven-run victory over South Africa in the final held in Bridgetown last week.

    The players, still weary from their journey, were welcomed with exuberant celebrations. Traditional Bhangra dancers and dhol welcomed the team as they arrived at ITC Maurya Sheraton, where the party atmosphere continued. Fans danced and celebrated alongside their cricketing heroes, highlighting cricket's passionate following in India.

    A special Air India charter flight, AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup), brought the team home after a delay caused by hurricane Beryl in Barbados. The flight arrived in Delhi early Thursday morning, met with heavy security to manage the crowd of enthusiastic fans.

    Among the crowd, star batter Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid received significant attention. The players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, acknowledged the fans with warm smiles, waves, and even flying kisses from pacer Mohammed Siraj. The atmosphere was electric, with fans expressing their joy and admiration for the team.

    After the airport reception, the team proceeded to meet Prime Minister Modi at his residence. The two-hour meeting was a memorable interaction, where the Prime Minister congratulated the team on their outstanding achievement and discussed their experiences throughout the tournament. The special "Namo" Champion jersey presentation by Jay Shah and Roger Binny was a key moment, highlighting the strong bond between the government and the cricketing fraternity.

    Also read: India's T20 WC champions back home: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar & more dance to dhol beats (WATCH)

    The celebrations will continue in Mumbai as the players prepare for an open bus victory parade in vibrant city. The parade will culminate in a grand felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, a special moment for Mumbaikar and team captain Rohit Sharma.

    India's second T20 World Cup title and first ICC trophy in 11 years brought immense pride to the nation. The celebrations will undoubtedly be remembered as a testament to the team's hard work and dedication, and the unwavering support of their fans.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Excellent meeting with our champions PM Modi after interaction with T20 WC-winning Indian team; read post snt

    'Excellent meeting with our champions': PM Modi after interaction with T20 WC-winning Indian team; read post

    Kerala: Thiruvalla municipality staff films reel in office; Video goes viral anr

    Kerala: Thiruvalla municipality staff films reel in office; Video goes viral

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! 2 salesmen spike woman's drink, rapes her inside car; both arrested gcw

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! 2 salesmen spike woman's drink, rapes her inside car; both arrested

    SHOCKING! Dead snake found in Anganwadi's mid-day meal packet in Maharashtra's Sangli anr

    SHOCKING! Dead snake found in Anganwadi's mid-day meal packet in Maharashtra's Sangli

    Tamil Nadu: Thief robs retired teacher's home, leaves apology note; promises to return items gcw

    Tamil Nadu: Thief robs retired teacher's home, leaves apology note; promises to return items

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik exposes Shivani Kumari's two-faced behavior with SHOCKING proof [WATCH] ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik exposes Shivani Kumari’s two-faced behavior with SHOCKING proof [WATCH]

    Excellent meeting with our champions PM Modi after interaction with T20 WC-winning Indian team; read post snt

    'Excellent meeting with our champions': PM Modi after interaction with T20 WC-winning Indian team; read post

    Kerala: Thiruvalla municipality staff films reel in office; Video goes viral anr

    Kerala: Thiruvalla municipality staff films reel in office; Video goes viral

    7 India's most influential spiritual gurus RBA

    7 India's most influential spiritual gurus

    Germany renaming THIS city after Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras tour stop; Read on ATG

    Germany renaming THIS city after Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras tour stop; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon