Bangladesh: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three Indian-assisted development projects

In a joint virtual ceremony, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (November 1) inaugurated three significant Indian-assisted development projects. These projects highlight the close cooperation between the two nations and strengthen regional connectivity and energy security.

The three projects are Akhaura- Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, Khulna - Mongla Port Rail Line and Unit – II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Rampal, Bangladesh.

Addressing the nation at the time of inauguration, PM Modi said, "Our partnership with Bangladesh is a key aspect of our Neighbourhood First policy and we are dedicated to further strengthen it."

1. Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link: This project, supported by a grant of Rs 392.52 crore from the Government of India, consists of a 12.24 km rail link. It includes 6.78 km of Dual Gauge rail line in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura, promoting seamless rail connectivity between the two nations.

2. Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project: Funded by the Government of India's concessional Line of Credit with a total project cost of $388.92 million, this initiative involves constructing about 65 km of broad gauge rail route connecting Mongla Port with the existing rail network in Khulna. This expansion enhances the connectivity of Mongla, Bangladesh's second-largest port, to the broad-gauge railway network.

3. Maitree Super Thermal Power Project: This 1320 MW Super Thermal Power Plant in Rampal, Khulna Division, Bangladesh, was established with the help of an Indian Concessional Financing Scheme loan amounting to $1.6 billion. Operated by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Private) Limited (BIFPCL), a 50:50 Joint Venture between India's NTPC Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), this project plays a pivotal role in boosting energy security in Bangladesh.

Unit I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant was inaugurated in September 2022. These collaborative initiatives underscore the commitment of both nations to foster development and strengthen regional ties.