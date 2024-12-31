ATTENTION! Delhi Metro revises timings, gate closure at Rajiv Chowk station for New Year’s eve | Details

Delhi Metro updates for New Year's Eve: Gates 5 and 6 at Rajiv Chowk closed, exit restricted after 9 PM, and token purchases suspended from 8 PM to manage crowds and ensure public safety.

New Delhi: As today marks the last day of 2024, many people in Delhi are making plans to celebrate the New Year by visiting various spots across the city. In the midst of these celebrations, there is an important update for those planning to travel by the Delhi Metro. On December 31, Gates 5 and 6 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will be closed. However, the other gates will remain open as usual. Commuters entering or exiting Rajiv Chowk Metro Station are advised to keep this in mind while making their travel plans.

Also Read: Rajasthan leader's electric car breaks down, towed by bullocks (WATCH)

Additionally, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared new information on the social media platform X. According to DMRC, the decision to close these gates and restrict access was made on the advice of police officials and with the goal of ensuring public safety. In their post, DMRC mentioned, "As per the latest instructions received from the Police authorities, Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain open for passengers till the end of services tonight, i.e, 31st December 2024, except Gate nos. 5 and 6.

This is in modification of the earlier notification issued yesterday as per which Rajiv Chowk station was to be closed for passenger operations tonight from 8 PM onwards."

To implement these measures effectively, DMRC also announced that from 8 PM onwards, passengers planning to go to Rajiv Chowk will not be able to purchase a token or travel pass through the DMRC mobile app.

In another related development, it was revealed that a recent cable theft incident on the Delhi Metro Blue Line had been uncovered. The theft of signaling cables between the Kirti Nagar and Moti Nagar metro stations was reported on December 5, which caused significant disruption in metro operations.

Also Read: Haryana Dalit student dies by suicide after being barred from exams, expelled over unpaid fees

Latest Videos