ATTENTION! Delhi Metro revises timings, gate closure at Rajiv Chowk station for New Year’s eve | Details

Delhi Metro updates for New Year's Eve: Gates 5 and 6 at Rajiv Chowk closed, exit restricted after 9 PM, and token purchases suspended from 8 PM to manage crowds and ensure public safety.

ATTENTION! DMRC announces New Years eve restrictions at Rajiv Chowk metro station dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 7:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

New Delhi: As today marks the last day of 2024, many people in Delhi are making plans to celebrate the New Year by visiting various spots across the city. In the midst of these celebrations, there is an important update for those planning to travel by the Delhi Metro. On December 31, Gates 5 and 6 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will be closed. However, the other gates will remain open as usual. Commuters entering or exiting Rajiv Chowk Metro Station are advised to keep this in mind while making their travel plans.

Also Read: Rajasthan leader's electric car breaks down, towed by bullocks (WATCH)

Additionally, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared new information on the social media platform X. According to DMRC, the decision to close these gates and restrict access was made on the advice of police officials and with the goal of ensuring public safety. In their post, DMRC mentioned, "As per the latest instructions received from the Police authorities, Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain open for passengers till the end of services tonight, i.e, 31st December 2024, except Gate nos. 5 and 6. 

This is in modification of the earlier notification issued yesterday as per which Rajiv Chowk station was to be closed for passenger operations tonight from 8 PM onwards."

To implement these measures effectively, DMRC also announced that from 8 PM onwards, passengers planning to go to Rajiv Chowk will not be able to purchase a token or travel pass through the DMRC mobile app.

In another related development, it was revealed that a recent cable theft incident on the Delhi Metro Blue Line had been uncovered. The theft of signaling cables between the Kirti Nagar and Moti Nagar metro stations was reported on December 5, which caused significant disruption in metro operations.

Also Read: Haryana Dalit student dies by suicide after being barred from exams, expelled over unpaid fees

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ensuring the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist is our top priority: CM Yogi

Mahakumbh 2025 |Ensuring the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist is our top priority: CM Yogi

Yogi government directs special arrangements at 138 shops within the fair area

Mahakumbh 2025 :Yogi government directs special arrangements at 138 shops within the fair area

Uttar Pradesh and the whole nation is jubilant under Modi and Yogi's leadership: Swami Adhokshajanand

Uttar Pradesh and the whole nation is jubilant under Modi and Yogi's leadership: Swami Adhokshajanand

Rajasthan leader's electric car breaks down, towed by bullocks (WATCH) dmn

Rajasthan leader's electric car breaks down, towed by bullocks (WATCH)

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today dmn

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Recent Stories

Cemtrex Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, Optimistic Outlook: Retail Turns Bullish

Cemtrex Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, Optimistic Outlook: Retail Turns Bullish

Globus Maritime Stock In Spotlight After $25M Sale Of Its Vessel GLBS Magic: Retail Chatter Shows Enthusiasm

Globus Maritime Stock In Spotlight After $25M Sale Of Its Vessel GLBS Magic: Retail Chatter Shows Enthusiasm

XPeng Stock Gains In Pre-Market As Tesla's Chinese Rival Reportedly Looks To Hire Over 6,000 Workers In 2025

XPeng Stock Gains In Pre-Market As Tesla's Chinese Rival Reportedly Looks To Hire Over 6,000 Workers In 2025

Ensuring the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist is our top priority: CM Yogi

Mahakumbh 2025 |Ensuring the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist is our top priority: CM Yogi

Yogi government directs special arrangements at 138 shops within the fair area

Mahakumbh 2025 :Yogi government directs special arrangements at 138 shops within the fair area

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon