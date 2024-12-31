Rajasthan leader's electric car breaks down, towed by bullocks (WATCH)

Rajasthan opposition leader Anil Singh Medtia's electric car broke down, was towed by oxen, sparking social media ridicule and raising concerns about electric vehicle reliability and manufacturer accountability.

Anil Singh Medtia, the opposition leader of Kuchaman Nagar Parishad in Rajasthan's Deedwana district, experienced an embarrassing breakdown with his high-tech electric car during a trip. The car suddenly stopped working while he was driving through the city, obstructing traffic and creating a significant inconvenience for other commuters. Local farmers came to his aid, using farm oxen to tow the vehicle to a service center. The unusual sight of a modern electric car being pulled by oxen quickly became an amusing spectacle, with passersby recording the incident and sharing it on social media.

The incident sparked widespread trolling and discussions about the reliability of electric vehicles. Social media users humorously remarked that the event represented a blend of modernity and tradition.

Medtia later revealed that his electric car had been a constant source of trouble.

“The company has not provided any proper response. The car consistently failed to meet the mileage promised by the manufacturer,” Medtia said.

He reported having taken it to the service center 16 times over the past year for various issues, including poor performance and failure to deliver the advertised mileage. Medtia also mentioned that despite the car being fully charged, it suddenly switched off without any apparent reason.

