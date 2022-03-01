  • Facebook
    Ashneer Grover's resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest; Check out

    The news of Grover's resignation circulated quickly on social media, particularly on Twitter, where individuals expressed their feelings about him in imaginative ways. The news of the resignation quickly became a meme fest after trending on Twitter.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
    Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, resigned after two months of high drama emerged over an audio tape in which he reportedly harassed a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee.
    Grover, who was also the managing director of BharatPe, informed the fintech's board that he had been 'vilified' and handled in the "most disrespectful manner."

    "I write with a heavy heart since today I am being forced to say goodbye to a firm in which I am a co-founder." "I can state with confidence that our firm is now a leader in the fintech market," the fintech unicorn creator wrote in his resignation letter. He went on to say that he was squandering his time fighting a "long and lonely war" against his own investors and management.

    The news of Grover's resignation circulated quickly on social media, particularly on Twitter, where individuals expressed their feelings about him in imaginative ways. The news of the resignation quickly became a meme fest after trending on Twitter. Ashneer Grover served as a judge on the reality show Shark Tank India. He'd gone viral because of his rants.

    This time, social media users took his statements and turned them into humorous memes. Take a look: 

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
