Asansol stampede: Supreme Court refuses TMC's plea to lodge FIR against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

It is reportedly said that at least three people lost their lives while five others were injured in a stampede that happened during a blanket distribution programme attended by LoP Suvendu Adhikari in Asansol on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (December 15) refused to entertain a plea by Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government seeking to register an FIR regarding a stampede at a blanket distribution event, which was organised by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The top court allowed the state govt to withdraw the plea, asking it to move to Calcutta HC for appropriate directions.

Speaking to the news agency, Asansol police said that a blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking its permission, during which a stampede happened.

"A blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. 3 people died in it and 5 were injured. We'll investigate the matter and take action," Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam said.

The state government alleged that West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari defied the law and attended a meeting in Asansol, but the Adhikari said that he did attend various programmes and the tragic incident happened almost an hour after he left the venue.

In a statement, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Today I attended a Religious Program and a Social Event in the Asansol Corporation Area. I offered Pula to Lord Shiva and participated in Aarti. After that, I exchanged greetings with the Devotees and conveyed my best wishes to them. After I left the venue, almost an hour later, I learned that a tragic incident had happened and 3 people had died due to a stampede. Some others are injured as well."

The BJP leader condoled the death of three people, and prayed for the quick recovery of those who got injured, adding "The horrific incident should not have happened and the deaths and injuries are absolutely unfortunate, sorrowful and tragic."

"I am with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I am praying for the quick recovery of those who got injured. I along with my local associates would certainly extend all help to them at this time. I will be meeting them very soon," he added.