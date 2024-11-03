Amit Shah clears air: 'UCC in Jharkhand won't affect tribals,' says BJP manifesto

The Union home minister highlighted several key promises for the state and said that the BJP, if elected, would address the Sarna religious code issue and establish a Displacement Commission to facilitate the rehabilitation of individuals displaced by industrial and mining activities in Jharkhand.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (November 3) unveiled its election manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, addressing long-standing concerns over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and its potential impact on tribal communities. Addressing a public rally in Ranchi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured attendees that tribal communities would be excluded from the UCC's provisions.

"Our government will introduce the UCC in Jharkhand, but tribals will be kept out of its ambit," Shah said, countering claims made by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) that the UCC would threaten tribal rights and culture.

24-year-old woman arrested for threatening to kill CM Yogi Adityanath 'like Baba Siddique'

The Union home minister highlighted several key promises for the state and said that the BJP, if elected, would address the Sarna religious code issue and establish a Displacement Commission to facilitate the rehabilitation of individuals displaced by industrial and mining activities in Jharkhand.

Additionally, he pledged to create 500,000 job opportunities, including 287,000 government positions.

The minister raised concerns about illegal immigration, asserting that it poses a threat to the rights and livelihoods of indigenous people. He criticized the current state government, claiming, "Hindus are under attack and appeasement is at its peak. Jharkhand is the most corrupt state in the country."

The manifesto also included promises to return land occupied by infiltrators to tribal communities and to ensure that infiltrators marrying tribal women do not receive tribal status. Furthermore, the BJP vowed to provide financial assistance for the development of tribal religious and cultural sites, allocating Rs 500 crore to protect tribal languages, histories, cultures, and traditions. Shah emphasized the party's commitment to honoring tribal heroes such as Birsa Munda, Sido, and Kanhu Murmu.

Rajasthan: Lab attendant performs ECG after watching YouTube video sparks public outcry (WATCH)

Criticizing the Congress party, Shah said, "The Congress has always been against the interests of the backward classes; it has never done anything for them. The Modi government, on the other hand, has given this community respect. A daughter of Santhal, Droupadi Murmu, is now the President of the country."

The UCC aims to create a unified set of laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, and inheritance for all citizens, regardless of religion.

Latest Videos