    Amid suspense over name, Karnataka Chief Minister to take oath on May 18: Report

    In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the Congress won 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

    First Published May 14, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    In a recent development, various reports claimed that the new Chief Minister of Karnataka and the cabinet ministers will take oath on Thursday (May 18). It is reportedly said that the Gandhi family and the national Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the event.

    It is reportedly said that the Congress has sent invitations to all "like-minded" parties to attend the oath-taking event. The final contours of the Karnataka cabinet will take shape in a day or two, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah

    On Saturday, the Congress made a stunning comeback in the state, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win.

    Even though the Congress managed to put up a united front before the elections, it faces an uphill task of sustaining that unity as the process of the CLP leader's selection gets underway. Factional wars have undermined party unity and prospects in various states, more recently in Punjab.

    'Who was the CM?': On Bajrang Dal row in Karnataka, Jairam Ramesh points to Sri Ram Sene ban

    A similar situation is worrying the party in Rajasthan, where former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is holding a foot march against his own government over alleged inaction on corruption during former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's rule.

