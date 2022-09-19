Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akhilesh Yadav stopped by police during party's march to UP Assembly

    Akhilesh Yadav led a massive protest against the ruling BJP in the state about the increasing rise in prices and unemployment. The party’s protest came just as the monsoon session for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly started on Monday. During the protest, Akhilesh Yadav said the party will hold the assembly on the streets. He sat down on the streets with party MLAs and said the monsoon session will commence from the streets.

    Akhilesh Yadav stopped by police during Samajwadi Party s march to UP Assembly Yogi Adityanath reacts gcw
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    There was a lot of drama on the streets of Lucknow on the first day of the session after Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was stopped by police on his way to the UP Assembly on Monday in Lucknow. The Lucknow Police stopped the SP chief and his MLAs and MLCs as they were marching to the UP Assembly from the Samajwadi Party headquarters in the Hazratganj neighbourhood. The SP leaders protested the police action right away by staging a sit-in.

    The Samajwadi Party MLAs and MLCs had gathered at the SP headquarters earlier this morning from where the group began their march to the UP Assembly led by SP Chief and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav. The group lawmakers were scheduled to enter the UP Assembly from gate number one. The Samajwadi Party leader, who was leading the march, managed to cover 100 meters before being met with police barricades. Meanwhile, cops said the party did not have permission to march on their planned route.

    Commenting on the march, UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said, “all the concerns and questions of the opposition party will be resolved during the Monsoon session of the UP Assembly."

    Further, Deputy CM KP Maurya said, “Samajwadi Party’s protest is not related to the benefit of common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our government is ready for discussions. SP is jobless now, they’ve nothing to do. Such protests will only create problems for people."

    Samajwadi Party MLAs and MLCs had planned to raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women, and the poor law and order situation in the state during the march.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
