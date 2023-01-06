Airport passes issued to employees, visitors with 'distorted' map of India withdrawn

All passes issued to employees and visitors of airports across the country have been withdrawn by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) after it was found that a "distorted" map of India was printed on them. Map images of Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeastern region, Rajasthan and Gujarat were wrongly depicted in the passes issued at all Airports Authority of India.

The BCAS has revoked the passes after it was discovered that the images were "distorted," according to an official with knowledge of the matter. The BCAS said in a letter to the head of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that the embedded hologram roll in use does not match the model hologram it had previously authorised.

The letter instructed the withdrawal of all Aerodrome Entry Permits (AEPs) issued with holograms and the immediate cessation of further printing using these hologram rolls, "keeping in view the gravity of the matter."

It further stated that the AAI will investigate the situation, determine which level the errors happened at, identify the individuals in charge of obtaining these holographic rolls, and take necessary legal action against the accountable officials.

According to the statement, the AAI has been instructed to present a report on the issue's resolution to the BCAS as soon as possible. An AEP must be obtained from the airport in order to be used by someone who is not a passenger with a valid ticket.

13 zones are included on the AEP application form, which is provided by the BCAS. The terminal building, the apron area, the security hold area, the freight terminal, and other places are among those that are authorised.

(With PTI inputs)