    Airport passes issued to employees, visitors with 'distorted' map of India withdrawn

    All passes issued to employees and visitors of airports across the country have been withdrawn by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) after it was found that a "distorted" map of India was printed on them. Map images of Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeastern region, Rajasthan and Gujarat were wrongly depicted in the passes issued at all Airports Authority of India.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 9:03 PM IST

    The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has withdrawn all passes given out to staff members and guests of airports around the nation after discovering that they were printed with a "distorted" map of India, according to authorities.

    Map images of Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeastern region, Rajasthan and Gujarat were wrongly depicted in the passes issued at all Airports Authority of India operated airports and six Adani group-run airports—Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Mangaluru.

    Also Read | DGCA advises airlines to use 'restraining devices' on unruly passengers

    The BCAS has revoked the passes after it was discovered that the images were "distorted," according to an official with knowledge of the matter. The BCAS said in a letter to the head of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that the embedded hologram roll in use does not match the model hologram it had previously authorised.

    The letter instructed the withdrawal of all Aerodrome Entry Permits (AEPs) issued with holograms and the immediate cessation of further printing using these hologram rolls, "keeping in view the gravity of the matter."

    Also read: 'Report any unruly behaviour, even if...': Air India CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff

    It further stated that the AAI will investigate the situation, determine which level the errors happened at, identify the individuals in charge of obtaining these holographic rolls, and take necessary legal action against the accountable officials.

    According to the statement, the AAI has been instructed to present a report on the issue's resolution to the BCAS as soon as possible. An AEP must be obtained from the airport in order to be used by someone who is not a passenger with a valid ticket.

    13 zones are included on the AEP application form, which is provided by the BCAS. The terminal building, the apron area, the security hold area, the freight terminal, and other places are among those that are authorised.

    Also read: 'Paid for lady's clothes cleaning, gave compensation': Shankar Mishra's lawyer in Air India 'urination' case

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 9:03 PM IST
