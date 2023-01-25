Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Airline to reimburse up to 75% to flyers for ticket downgrades; check details

    The reimbursement amount for downgraded international tickets will range from 30 per cent to 75 per cent of the ticket cost, including taxes, depending on the distance the flight covers. The senior official at the DGCA said that the new standard would come into effect from February 15.

    Airline to reimburse up to 75% to flyers for ticket downgrades; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    Airlines will reimburse 75 per cent of ticket costs to passengers whose domestic flight tickets have been downgraded, with the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) setting new norms.

    The reimbursement amount for downgraded international tickets will range from 30 per cent to 75 per cent of the ticket cost, including taxes, depending on the distance the flight covers.

    The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed on Wednesday that the new standard would come into effect from February 15, 2023. 

    The regulator decided to alter the rules in response to complaints from passengers who had their tickets booked for a specific class downgraded by airlines.

    Last December, the DGCA proposed that airlines refund the full value of such tickets, including taxes, and that affected passengers be flown free of charge in the next available class. However, the official claimed that those proposals have now been modified in line with international practices. 

    "The amendment will allow the passenger to be reimbursed by the airline if he or she is downgraded involuntarily and is carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket was purchased," the DGCA said on Wednesday.

    The civil aviation regulator has amended its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, flight cancellations, and flight delays.

    DGCA, in its statement, said, "The amendment will allow the passenger to be reimbursed by the airline if he or she is downgraded involuntarily and is carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket was purchased."

    The airline will reimburse the passenger for 75 per cent of the ticket cost, including taxes, for a domestic flight ticket downgrade.

    If a matter of the downgrade of an international ticket, a passenger will receive 30 per cent of the ticket's cost, including taxes, for flights of 1,500 kilometres or less. The statement further added the amount would be 50 per cent of the flight's distance between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometres, including taxes.

    For flights exceeding 3,500 kilometres, the reimbursement amount will be 75 per cent of the ticket price, including taxes. The regulator added that modifications were made to protect the rights of air travellers whose tickets were downgraded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months

    Also Read: Amazon Air launched in India! Why and where will it be introduced first?
     

    Also Read: Amritsar-Singapore flight departs early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA seeks response
     

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Egypt s public broadcasters ink MoU for sharing TV, radio programmes; check details AJR

    India, Egypt's public broadcasters ink MoU for sharing TV, radio programmes; check details

    Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case AJR

    Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

    Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow january 26- adt

    Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow

    Microsoft Teams and Outlook down, thousands of users report disruption; check details AJR

    Microsoft Teams and Outlook down, thousands of users report disruption; check details

    Republic Day 2023: President Medals for Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence announced; check details AJR

    Republic Day 2023: President Medals for Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence announced; check details

    Recent Stories

    India Egypt s public broadcasters ink MoU for sharing TV, radio programmes; check details AJR

    India, Egypt's public broadcasters ink MoU for sharing TV, radio programmes; check details

    football Will Liverpool rebuild happen as swiftly as Chelsea's? Jurgen Klopp reveals-ayh

    Will Liverpool's rebuild happen as swiftly as Chelsea's? Jurgen Klopp reveals

    OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus 11R to new 65 inch TV more Here is what you can expect from February 7 launch gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G, 11R to new 65-inch TV & more: Here's what you can expect from February 7 launch

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11 50 Lakh Know the additional specs gcw

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.50 Lakh; Know the additional specs

    SKY has not limit Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav after star batter named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022 snt

    'SKY has no limit': Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav after star batter named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon