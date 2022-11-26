'Ab theek hai': Smriti Irani taunts Rahul Gandhi, shares upside down image; Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Smriti Irani, saying, "Have to outdo the Assam CM since the Troll Tiara is being snatched away, in an attempt to troll, let us mock Hindu rituals to retain the title and the Tiara."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the Union minister Smriti Irani for sharing an upside-down photograph of Rahul Gandhi while performing Ma Narmada' aarti in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi shared a photo of himself performing Aarti on Facebook on Friday, saying, "Today, had the opportunity of offering prayers at Lord Omkareshwar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, along with Narmada Aarti."

According to PTI, priests at the famous Shiv temple draped a 'dupatta' (stole) with 'Om' written on it over Gandhi's shoulders. The Union Minister, Smriti Irani, captioned the photo upside down, 'Ab theek hai (Now it's OK).'

Chaturvedi accused Irani of mocking Hindu traditions to beat Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the 'Troll Tiara.'

Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Have to outdo the Assam CM since the Troll Tiara is being snatched away, in an attempt to troll, let us mock Hindu rituals to retain the title and the Tiara," referring to Sarma's remarks in which he compared Rahul Gandhi's bearded appearance to that of late Iraqi politician Saddam Hussein.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, arrived in the state's Khandwa area on Friday. The former Congress president, his sister, the party's national secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and her family attended the 'Ma Narmada' aarti in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held 'diyas' (lamps) while conducting aarti with the priests at Brahmapuri ghat on the Narmada river's banks. According to PTI, Rahul Gandhi also presented a 'chunari' to the river before praying at the famed Shiva temple, one of the country's 12 'Jyotirlingas'.

