    5000 cars stolen in 27 years: Delhi Police arrests 'India's biggest car thief'

    Anil Chauhan, who is accused of stealing more than 5000 cars from different parts of the country was arrested on Monday by Delhi Police. According to the cops, Anil lives an exuberant life with multiple properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and North East. 

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    The Delhi Police arrested 'the country's biggest car thief', who has allegedly been involved in the theft of over 5000 cars across the country.  Anil Chauhan, 52, has been engaged in around 180 cases, including murder, violations of the Arms Act, and the smuggling of rhinoceros horns into Assam, according to the police. He has been involved in crime for 27 years. He was taken into custody by a Special Staff of the Central District of Police in the northeastern state. The accused works for the Assam government as a Class-1 Contractor.

    Six country-made handguns, seven live rounds, one stolen motorbike, and one stolen automobile were found by the police during the arrest of the suspect.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that due to the recent spurt in the activities of illegal arms suppliers in the central district and Delhi, the special staff of the central district has been tasked to check them.

    Anil Chauhan, an Assamese native from Tejpur who lives in Khanpur Extension, had completed his education to Class 12. Since he first began stealing cars in 1998, he has taken over 5000 cars from various locations across India. He has already been taken into custody by the police on several occasions and imprisoned. In a criminal case out of the Nizamuddin police station, he was sentenced to five years in prison.

    Later, all of his belongings were taken during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate. Following the bank's sale of all of his belongings, he once more began stealing. Anil has three wives and seven children, according to the police. He had become a government contractor in Assam and was in touch with local leaders there.

