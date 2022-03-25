Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai

    Bigg Boss contestant and model Meera Mithun was arrested after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her by Egmore Court after she failed to appear in court yesterday. The model has made controversy by making casteist remarks earlier.

    Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Meera Mithun was arrested by the Chennai Cyber Crime wing. She was supposed to appear before the court on Thursday in a connection defamation case. She had created a stir last year by making negative comments against Tamil actor Vijay and his wife Sangeetha.

    She also talked rubbish about Suriya and his wife Jyothika on social networking sites. The model has made some casteist remarks against directors and members of the Tamil film industry too. Later Dalit background people filed a case against her, now the model is facing charges under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

    As the actress failed to appear before the court on Thursday, the Judge ordered the Central Criminal Division officers to arrest Meera Mithun. So to produce her before the court on April 4. The actress was once arrested in Kerala by the Tami Nadu police for making distasteful remarks against the SC community. After her arrest last year, she was produced before a court at Saidapet which remanded her to 14-day judicial custody and she was net to Puzhal prison for

    The controversial Bigg Boss contestant had reportedly said that directors and people in the Tamil industry with SC backgrounds must be 'chucked' out. Following this the VSK, a Dalit and downtrodden-centric party has filed a complaint and cases under IPC sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505 (2) of IPC and also under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was pressed against her.

     Not just that Meera Mithun had called the Tamil film industry (Kollywood)  a 'prostitute hub' and alleged nepotism in the industry

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscar 2022: Dune to King Richard and more; nominated films to stream on Netflix, Amazon and more RBA

    Oscar 2022: Dune to King Richard and more; nominated films to stream on Netflix, Amazon and more

    Tamil actor Gautami's 6 bank accounts frozen; here's why RBA

    Tamil actor Gautami's 6 bank accounts frozen; here's why

    After Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Indian singer Daler Mehndi buy land on Metaverse, names it 'Balle Balle Land' RBA

    After Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber singer Daler Mehndi buy land on Metaverse, names it 'Balle Balle Land'

    RRR Ram Charan, Jr NTR's fan, died while watching SS Rajamouli's film RBA

    RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's fan, died while watching SS Rajamouli's film

    We will end our lives Disha Salian parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish drb

    ‘We will end our lives...’ Disha Salian’s parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish

    Recent Stories

    Legends pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil snt

    Legends, pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil

    Oscar 2022: Dune to King Richard and more; nominated films to stream on Netflix, Amazon and more RBA

    Oscar 2022: Dune to King Richard and more; nominated films to stream on Netflix, Amazon and more

    Who is Brajesh Pathak UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath s new deputy gcw

    Who is Brajesh Pathak, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's new deputy?

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule- Adt

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule

    5 Smart Tips to Invest in SIP for Higher Returns by ET Money

    5 Smart Tips to Invest in SIP for Higher Returns by ET Money

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon