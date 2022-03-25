Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai

Bigg Boss contestant and model Meera Mithun was arrested after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her by Egmore Court after she failed to appear in court yesterday. The model has made controversy by making casteist remarks earlier.

Meera Mithun was arrested by the Chennai Cyber Crime wing. She was supposed to appear before the court on Thursday in a connection defamation case. She had created a stir last year by making negative comments against Tamil actor Vijay and his wife Sangeetha.

She also talked rubbish about Suriya and his wife Jyothika on social networking sites. The model has made some casteist remarks against directors and members of the Tamil film industry too. Later Dalit background people filed a case against her, now the model is facing charges under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

As the actress failed to appear before the court on Thursday, the Judge ordered the Central Criminal Division officers to arrest Meera Mithun. So to produce her before the court on April 4. The actress was once arrested in Kerala by the Tami Nadu police for making distasteful remarks against the SC community. After her arrest last year, she was produced before a court at Saidapet which remanded her to 14-day judicial custody and she was net to Puzhal prison for

The controversial Bigg Boss contestant had reportedly said that directors and people in the Tamil industry with SC backgrounds must be 'chucked' out. Following this the VSK, a Dalit and downtrodden-centric party has filed a complaint and cases under IPC sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505 (2) of IPC and also under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was pressed against her.

Not just that Meera Mithun had called the Tamil film industry (Kollywood) a 'prostitute hub' and alleged nepotism in the industry