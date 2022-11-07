Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2012 Chhawala rape case: SC acquits all 3 convicts for teen's rape, murder

    In February 2012, the young woman's charred and dismembered body was discovered in a field in the Rewari region of Haryana. In February 2014, a Delhi court found Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Vinod guilty of several offences, including kidnapping, rape, and murder. The judge gave them a death sentence. The three challenged the High Court ruling in Supreme Court, asking that their sentence be reduced.

    2012 Chhawala rape case SC acquits all 3 convicts for teen rape murder gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three defendants who had been given the death punishment by a Delhi court for tkidnapping and rape of a 19-year-old woman in a village in Haryana in 2012. The crime was committed after the victim was taken from the Chhawala neighbourhood of Delhi.

    The victim's dismembered body was discovered in a field with many wounds caused by attack with tools for cars and clay pots, among other materials. Three men were found guilty and given the death punishment by a Delhi court in February 2014 for raping and murdering the 19-year-old woman in 2012. The Delhi High Court upheld the death punishment on August 26, 2014, declaring that the accused were "predators" prowling the streets and "searching for prey."

    Also Read | Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat High Court seeks report from state government within a week

    The victim was abducted on February 9, 2012, by three men who resided in the victim's neighbourhood: Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Vinod. The victim was travelling home with three of her coworkers at the time.

    The victim was reportedly taken to a mustard field about 30 km away in the village of Rodhai village of Rewari district, Haryana, where the three took turns to brutally rape her. According to accounts, the three raped the girl before pushing broken liquor bottles into her privates and pouring acid in her eyes. She was then abandoned there to perish. A case was registered regarding this at outer Delhi’s Chhawala (Najafgarh) police station.

    Also Read | Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    The woman was first kidnapped, then sexually abused, killed, and her body was then dumped in a field in Rodhai village in Haryana's Rewari district, according to the prosecution. The incident had take place just a few months before the Nirbhaya rape case. 

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh AJR

    Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    Surat diamond baron takes employees on 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Rishikesh gcw

    Surat diamond baron takes employees on 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Rishikesh

    Bengaluru Hindu Janajagruti Samiti ask police to revoke permission for Vir Das' show - adt

    Bengaluru: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti ask police to revoke permission for Vir Das' show

    Two African cheetahs at Kuno National Park kills chital; first on Indian soil AJR

    Two African cheetahs at Kuno National Park kill chital; first on Indian soil

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP announces new candidates list; check here - adt

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP announces new candidates list; check here

    Recent Stories

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee production begins pre bookings open delivery to commence by November end gcw

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pre-bookings begin, delivery to commence by November end

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Suryakumar Yadav the new Mr 360? Sunil Gavaskar comments-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Suryakumar Yadav the new Mr 360? Sunil Gavaskar comments

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Akshara Singh looks HOT in red saree seduces Pawan Singh in Dolha Patti song RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh looks HOT in red saree, seduces Pawan Singh in ‘Dolha Patti’ song- WATCH

    Difference between raw and processed chocolate, and their health benefits sur

    Difference between raw and processed chocolate, and their health benefits

    Tamil star Vishal turns 'good samaritan' by getting 11 underprivileged couples married in Chennai-reports RBA

    Tamil star Vishal turns 'good samaritan' by getting 11 underprivileged couples married in Chennai-reports

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon