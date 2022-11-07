2012 Chhawala rape case: SC acquits all 3 convicts for teen's rape, murder

In February 2012, the young woman's charred and dismembered body was discovered in a field in the Rewari region of Haryana. In February 2014, a Delhi court found Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Vinod guilty of several offences, including kidnapping, rape, and murder. The judge gave them a death sentence. The three challenged the High Court ruling in Supreme Court, asking that their sentence be reduced.

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three defendants who had been given the death punishment by a Delhi court for tkidnapping and rape of a 19-year-old woman in a village in Haryana in 2012. The crime was committed after the victim was taken from the Chhawala neighbourhood of Delhi.

The victim's dismembered body was discovered in a field with many wounds caused by attack with tools for cars and clay pots, among other materials. Three men were found guilty and given the death punishment by a Delhi court in February 2014 for raping and murdering the 19-year-old woman in 2012. The Delhi High Court upheld the death punishment on August 26, 2014, declaring that the accused were "predators" prowling the streets and "searching for prey."

The victim was abducted on February 9, 2012, by three men who resided in the victim's neighbourhood: Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Vinod. The victim was travelling home with three of her coworkers at the time.

The victim was reportedly taken to a mustard field about 30 km away in the village of Rodhai village of Rewari district, Haryana, where the three took turns to brutally rape her. According to accounts, the three raped the girl before pushing broken liquor bottles into her privates and pouring acid in her eyes. She was then abandoned there to perish. A case was registered regarding this at outer Delhi’s Chhawala (Najafgarh) police station.

The woman was first kidnapped, then sexually abused, killed, and her body was then dumped in a field in Rodhai village in Haryana's Rewari district, according to the prosecution. The incident had take place just a few months before the Nirbhaya rape case.