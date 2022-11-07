Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat High Court seeks report from state government within a week

The Morbi bridge collapse was one of the worst in the recent past that the country has seen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his home state when the accident took place on October 31. He visited the site of the incident two days later and met all those who were injured.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday (November 7) took suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident and ordered the state government to submit a report on the entire tragedy within a week.

According to reports, a notice has been sent to state government officials including Home Department, Urban Housing, Morbi Municipality and State Human Rights Commission.

Over 130 people lost their lives after a bridge in Morbi collapsed. Among those who had died were more than 40 children.

Just days before the bridge came crashing down, the bridge was reopened following repairs. Several people had gathered to soak in the festive vibes amid Chhath celebrations. Several people, including those from the firm responsible for maintenance - Oreva Group - have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL), demanding a court-monitored judicial inquiry. The top court would hear the plea on November 14.

This tragic incident and the loss of lives has triggered a massive outrage ahead of the Gujarat polls with the opposition blaming the BJP, which has been ruling the state for nearly 27 years.

Gujarat is set to vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5; results would be announced on December 8.