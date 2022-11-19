Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    19-year-old model gangraped in car in Kochi; 3 men, a woman detained

    The accused gang-raped her in the car while driving around Kochi city for 45 minutes, police say.  

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old model was gang-raped in a moving car in Kochi on Thursday night. Police have taken into custody four persons, including a woman who is alleged to have played a crucial part in the incident.

    The accused are Kodungalloor natives Vivek, Nithin and Sudhi, and Dimpal, a model from Rajasthan. Their arrest is likely to be recorded shortly, and they will be brought before the Magistrate.

    Police have taken the car, which belongs to Vivek, into custody.

    According to police, the two women were joined by the men in a bar in the city on Thursday around 8.30 pm. While drinking, the girl collapsed. The men took the survivor on the pretext of dropping her at her lodging while Dimpal stayed in the bar. The men gang-raped the teenage model in the car as they drove around the city for 45 minutes, police said.  

    She was then dropped at her lodging in another part of the city, where her roommate found her in a pathetic condition and shifted her to a nearby private hospital. Police were alerted on Friday morning, and the girl was moved to Kalamassery Medical College. She has sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

    Police say Dimpal and Vivek are friends, and they are known to the survivor. They reportedly picked her up from her place in Kakkanad and took her to the bar. Police took the men into custody from Kodungallur on Friday night. According to the police, the proof of identity they had given in the bar was fake. It was only after questioning the woman the real identity of the men was revealed.

    The accused have been brought to Ernakulam South police station, and the arrest will likely be recorded shortly. Police are investigating whether the survivor was taken to any lodging in the city and whether anyone else is involved. 

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
