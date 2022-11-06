'Great news': PM Modi hails entry of 2 cheetahs into acclimatisation enclosure

On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi on September 17, 2022, reintroduced cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park as part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

KNP Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma has said that two of the eight cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) were on Saturday released into an acclimatisation enclosure from the quarantine area where they were kept since translocated from Namibia in mid-September. He also said that the remaining six cheetahs will also be released in the (acclimatisation enclosure) in a phased manner.

Also read: Delhi's AQI in 'very poor', officials ban entry of non-essential trucks, cars from Noida; check details

After getting clearance from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, two male cheetahs were released in an acclimatisation enclosure of Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday.

Reacting to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his happiness.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well."

Also read: Cyrus Mistry death: Dr Anahita Pandole booked for negligent driving

On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi on September 17, 2022, reintroduced cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park as part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.

Cheetahs are said to be the fastest animal. It is reportedly said that Cheetahs run at a speed of 100-120 km per hour.

Also read: Uddhav Thackeray predicts mid-term polls in Maharashtra; asks party workers to be ready

The habitat that has been selected in Kuno is very beautiful and ideal, where there is a large tract of grasslands, small hills, and forests and it is very much suitable for cheetahs. Heavy security arrangements in Kuno National park to prevent poaching activities have been made.