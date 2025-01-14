'Disheartening to see how...': L&T HR head says chairman's 90-hour workweek remark 'taken out of context'

In the wake of widespread backlash over Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S N Subrahmanyan’s controversial remarks advocating for a 90-hour work week, the company’s HR head, Sonica Muraleedharan, has stepped forward to clarify the intent behind his comments. 

In the wake of widespread backlash over Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S N Subrahmanyan’s controversial remarks advocating for a 90-hour work week, the company’s HR head, Sonica Muraleedharan, has stepped forward to clarify the intent behind his comments. Her defense comes as social media platforms ignite debates about work-life balance and corporate culture.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Muraleedharan addressed the uproar, stating that Subrahmanyan’s remarks had been taken out of context and misinterpreted. She emphasized that the chairman’s intention was never to enforce such extreme working hours.

“Having been present during the internal address, I can confidently state that SNS never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks. His remarks were casual in nature and have been misinterpreted, fuelling a controversy that doesn’t reflect his true intentions,” wrote Muraleedharan.

The controversy stemmed from a video of Subrahmanyan’s speech, where he suggested employees consider working 90 hours a week, even forgoing Sundays. His comment, “How long can you stare at your wife?” was perceived by many as insensitive and out of touch with contemporary work-life balance challenges.

This incident has reignited a broader national conversation on working hours, especially in light of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s earlier endorsement of a 70-hour work week. Subrahmanyan had justified his viewpoint by recounting a conversation with a Chinese professional who claimed that a 90-hour work week could outpace productivity in the United States, where the average work week is around 50 hours.

“Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week. If you have got to be on top of the world, you have to work 90 hours a week,” he remarked.

Muraleedharan further defended Subrahmanyan’s leadership, portraying him as a visionary who values employee well-being. “With nearly five years in this organization and numerous addresses from SNS under my belt, I can personally vouch for his leadership style. He treats every employee as part of an extended family, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that’s rare in today’s corporate world,” she asserted.

She underscored his commitment to fostering innovation and skill development among employees, adding that Subrahmanyan’s words should be understood in the proper context.

“It’s crucial to take a step back and fully understand the context and intent behind his words before rushing to judgment. Leaders like SNS inspire positive change and growth, and it’s vital to recognize their efforts rather than misinterpret them.”

