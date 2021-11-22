  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises pilgrimage scheme, says 'free travel for Hindus, Muslims'

    In Haridwar, Kejriwal stated that if the AAP is elected to power in Uttarakhand, the Tirth Yatra Yojana will be implemented in the same manner as it is in Delhi. 

    Haridwar, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 9:40 AM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, looking to spread his party's influence across the country, announced that if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022, he will provide free pilgrimage trips to Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, and Kartarpur Sahib. The AAP's national convener arrived in Uttarakhand to campaign for his party ahead of the elections next year.

    In Haridwar, Kejriwal stated that if the AAP is elected to power in Uttarakhand, the Tirth Yatra Yojana will be implemented in the same manner as it is in Delhi. They will make the free darshan of Lord Ram available in Ayodhya. The celebration would include visits to Ajmer Sharif for Muslims and Kartarpur Sahib for Sikhs. It will be free of charge. Kejriwal has been visiting Uttarakhand regularly over the last few months. On August 17 and September 19, he held public rallies and made a barrage of promises to the people of the hill state. 

    Earlier, he had also stated that if his party is elected to power in the 2022 Assembly elections, he will create one lakh employment in Uttarakhand. He also guaranteed youngsters 80 per cent reservation in state employment, both in the government and commercial sectors. After arriving in Dehradun, Kejriwal informed the media that people could observe the progress made in Delhi over the last five years. As a result, the people of Uttarakhand have decided to give a new party a chance this time.

    According to Kejriwal, the AAP is the only party in the country to focus on the needs of ordinary people. He claims that the Aam Aadmi Party is all about ordinary people. He inquired as to how many political parties now speak about good hospitals and schools. Kejriwal also said with autorickshaw drivers in Haridwar, promising to solve their concerns the same way he did in Delhi if the AAP controls the state government. He claims that Delhi's auto-rickshaw drivers supported the AAP and played an important role in its triumph. Kejriwal has promised freebies to the people of Uttarakhand, which will have elections early next year. During one of his previous visits to the state, he offered free power to farmers and up to 300 units to every family.

