  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harish Rawat says course correction important to win, will be face of the party

    Days after launching a veiled assault on the Congress leadership ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, Rawat stated today that expressing one's emotions might be useful.
     

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Harish Rawat says course correction important to win will be face of the party gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 2:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the run-up to the Uttarkhand Assembly elections, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat warned on Saturday that the party has to make specific changes to win.
    Days after launching a veiled assault on the Congress leadership ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, Rawat stated today that expressing one's emotions might be useful.
    Rawat stated that some course correction is necessary to win future elections in an interview with the media. He noted that the AICC is the highest authority and that the coach is the state in charge. Rawat went on to say that the duty of playing captain is crucial. These three should have faith in one another. We shall lose the match if we play for cross-purpose. He went on to say that sometimes expressing one's pain might be good to the parties.

    Rawat met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Uttarakhand politicians on Friday. Following the meeting, the Congress veteran said that he would be the face of the party's Uttarakhand election campaign. "Congress ke geet gaye ja, kadam, kadam badhaye ja. (Continue marching, scream Congress' praises), I shall be the face of the Uttarakhand election campaign. As chairman of the campaign committee, I will lead the campaign, and every one will assist me in carrying out that task," Rawat said to reporters.

    However, Rawat did not explicitly respond to inquiries concerning the party's chief ministerial face in the state. Rawat visited Gandhi two days after launching a veiled assault on the Congress leadership ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, citing the state unit's "lack of collaboration."

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: Disgruntled Harish Rawat meets Rahul Gandhi, says ‘All of us are together’

    Rawat underlined his displeasure with the factionalism in the state unit in a series of tweets on Wednesday, noting that the notion had crossed his mind that "it is time to relax."
    Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is a prominent Congress troubleshooter and is widely regarded as the party's face for the Uttarakhand elections.
    The Congress is eager to retake power in Uttarakhand in early next year's state elections. Rawat appears to be eager to be portrayed as the state's chief ministerial contender. However, party officials have stated that the elections would go place under "collective leadership."

    Also Read | Harish Rawat raises banner of rebellion, calls out crocodiles within Congress in cryptic Twitter posts

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 major setback for TMC as 5 leaders including ex MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit party gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Major setback for TMC as 5 leaders including ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit party

    Goa Election 2022 Only AAP rival to BJP TMC nowhere in race says Kejriwal gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Only AAP rival to BJP; TMC nowhere in race, says Kejriwal

    Punjab Election 2022 Gurmit Singh Sodhi resigns from Congress says deeply hurt by bickering within party gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Setback for Cong as Gurmit Singh Sodhi joins BJP; says 'deeply hurt, feels suffocated'

    Goa Election 2022: Another setback to Congress as MLA Aleixo Lourenco quits gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Another setback to Congress as MLA Aleixo Lourenco quits

    UP Election 2022 From wooing women voters to revisiting memories Congress wrap up Amethi Rae Bareli tour gcw

    UP Election 2022: From wooing women voters to revisiting memories; Congress wrap up Amethi, Rae Bareli tour

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Rahul Dravid credits Virat Kohli for driving fitness culture and energy in the team-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Rahul Dravid credits Virat Kohli for driving fitness culture and energy in the team

    Did Alia Bhatt want to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ranbir Kapoor but was denied by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? SCJ

    Did Alia Bhatt want to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ranbir Kapoor but was denied by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

    Sunny Leone lands in soup for Madhuban Mein Radhika Mathura priests demand ban drb

    Sunny Leone's ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika’ courts controversy; Mathura priests demand ban

    Goa Election 2022 major setback for TMC as 5 leaders including ex MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit party gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Major setback for TMC as 5 leaders including ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit party

    NASAs James Webb Space Telescope set to launch from French Guiana today gcw

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope set to launch from French Guiana today

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon