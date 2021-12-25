Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harish Rawat says course correction important to win, will be face of the party

In the run-up to the Uttarkhand Assembly elections, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat warned on Saturday that the party has to make specific changes to win.

Days after launching a veiled assault on the Congress leadership ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, Rawat stated today that expressing one's emotions might be useful.

Rawat stated that some course correction is necessary to win future elections in an interview with the media. He noted that the AICC is the highest authority and that the coach is the state in charge. Rawat went on to say that the duty of playing captain is crucial. These three should have faith in one another. We shall lose the match if we play for cross-purpose. He went on to say that sometimes expressing one's pain might be good to the parties.

Rawat met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Uttarakhand politicians on Friday. Following the meeting, the Congress veteran said that he would be the face of the party's Uttarakhand election campaign. "Congress ke geet gaye ja, kadam, kadam badhaye ja. (Continue marching, scream Congress' praises), I shall be the face of the Uttarakhand election campaign. As chairman of the campaign committee, I will lead the campaign, and every one will assist me in carrying out that task," Rawat said to reporters.

However, Rawat did not explicitly respond to inquiries concerning the party's chief ministerial face in the state. Rawat visited Gandhi two days after launching a veiled assault on the Congress leadership ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, citing the state unit's "lack of collaboration."

Rawat underlined his displeasure with the factionalism in the state unit in a series of tweets on Wednesday, noting that the notion had crossed his mind that "it is time to relax."

Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is a prominent Congress troubleshooter and is widely regarded as the party's face for the Uttarakhand elections.

The Congress is eager to retake power in Uttarakhand in early next year's state elections. Rawat appears to be eager to be portrayed as the state's chief ministerial contender. However, party officials have stated that the elections would go place under "collective leadership."

