Harish Rawat raises banner of rebellion, calls out crocodiles within Congress in cryptic Twitter posts

Rebellion rocked the Congress party once again this year, this time especially before the Uttarakhand election, after senior party leader Harish Rawat took to social media to claim that he had faced great humiliation and that time had come for him to rest.

In a huge setback for Congress, party loyalist and senior leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday turned a rebel and said he ‘feels humiliated’, giving a severe blow to the party ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand elections.

In a series of cryptic tweets, Harish Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that at a time when elections are around, instead of extending the hand of cooperation to strengthen the organizational structure, (they are) either looking the other way or is or playing a negative role."

"In a sea where one has to swim, crocodiles have been let loose. Those on whose orders I have to swim, their representatives are tying my hands and feet. Many times, the thought has crossed my mind that 'Harish Rawat, enough is enough, you have swum a lot, now it is time for rest!'."

Rawat's Twitter outrage could not have come at a worse time for the Congress as it prepares to contest the assembly election in the state early next year.

The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister has been a trouble-shooter for the Congress party. Rawat's role was paramount when the Punjab unit of Congress was in disarray due to the fight between Navjot Singh Sidhu and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. However, he left Punjab midway as Uttarakhand was preparing for Assembly polls.

When asked by media persons later about his crypic posts, Rawat shied away from revealing more, but did not deny that he was upset with the going-on inside the party. He merely quipped that he would call a separate media briefing on that.