Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: BJP to launch 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' today

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commence the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' on Sunday from six places throughout the state in a bid to broaden its widespread outreach. The Yatras would be launched by key leaders of the party, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several government ministers. Yatras will begin in Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Ballia.

The Jan Vishwas Yatra will be launched at Ambedkar Nagar by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Yogi Adityanth, the Chief Minister, will kick off the second Yatra from Mathura.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the third Yatra, beginning in Jhansi and ending in Kanpur.

The fourth Yatra, which Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will start, will begin from Bidurkoti in Bijnor. It will come to an end at Rampur. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, would start the fifth voyage in Ballia and conclude in Basti, passing via Mau, Azamgarh, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, and Sant Kabir Nagar.

Smriti Irani, Union Minister and Amethi MP will start the sixth Yatra. The trip would end after travelling through Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Sultanpur, her Parliamentary constituency of Amethi.

The massive political effort comes months before Uttar Pradesh's Assembly elections. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 312 seats out of the 403-seat Assembly, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 47 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 seats, while the Congress got only seven. Other candidates won the remaining seats.

