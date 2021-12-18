  • Facebook
    Back in Amethi after 2.5 years, Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi; blames him for country's situation

    Several decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi badly impacted the middle-class people and the poor, and also caused large-scale unemployment, Rahul Gandhi said.

    Back in Amethi after 2.5 years, Rahul targets PM Modi; blames him for country's situation
    Anish Kumar
    Amethi, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 7:54 PM IST
    Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was in his former bastion Amethi to participate in the 'Padyatra' along with his sister and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wherein he slammed the Narendra Modi government over the three farm laws which have been repealed now. 

    Addressing a gathering in Amethi, Rahul said that even though the prime minister brought the farm laws stating that they will benefit farmers, the latter stood together against the government and after a year the Prime Minister had to apologise. He further said that when the Congress party asked about the compensation to be given to families of farmers who died in the protest, he said no farmers died in the agitation. 

    Talking about the current situation the country is facing, he said, "You are aware of the situation today. Unemployment and inflation are the biggest questions but neither the chief minister nor the Prime Minister will respond to you. The Prime Minister was taking a bath in Ganga a few days ago, but would not talk about unemployment."

    He said that several decisions taken by the Prime Minister badly impacted the middle-class people and the poor, and also caused large-scale unemployment. Wrongly-implemented GST, demonetisation and lack of help during the Covid-19 crisis are some of the major reasons for unemployment in the country, the Wayanad MP said.

    The Congress leader, who visited his former Lok Sabha constituency after a gap of two-and-a-half years, reignited the Hindu debate as he went about describing his meaning of the term. Rahul stated that a Hindu is someone who only follows the path of truth and never converts his fear into violence, hate and anger.

    Stating that the best example of a true Hindu was Mahatma Gandhi, Rahul said that a true Hindu was someone who never gives up to fear, and the one who never transforms his fear into hate, violence and anger. Rahul's visit to Amethi came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav were conducting rallies in Shahjahanpur and Rae Bareli.

    Also Read: Congress party's mega Amethi push, 10,000 cadre join Rahul-Priyanka's 'Pratigya Padyatra'

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 8:05 PM IST
