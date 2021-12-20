UP Election 2022: From wooing women voters to revisiting memories; Congress wrap up Amethi, Rae Bareli tour

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not leave any stone unturned to woo Amethi and Rae Bareli voters ahead of the next year's crucial assembly elections.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not leave any stone unturned to woo Amethi and Rae Bareli voters ahead of the next year's crucial assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi visited Amethi for the first time after losing the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 to participate in the 'BJP hatao dearness bhagao' padayatra. A large gathering greeted Rahul Gandhi when he returned to his old parliamentary seat with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

In his address to the public, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his delight at his homecoming and thanked everyone for their love and support. Rahul described how he and his father travelled to Amethi when they were children. He added that there are now enough roads, but that there were previously no roads, and that during rains, Priyanka and him accompanied their father in waist-deep water. Rahul Gandhi remarked that they have a long and true connection, referring to it as a familial rather than a political one.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was at Amethi for the 'Padyatra' with his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He criticised the Narendra Modi government for repealing three farm laws.

On Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged women to vote for politicians who genuinely want to empower them. She clarified that empowerment does not involve owning a gas cylinder or a toilet. During a 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' event in Rae Bareli, she stated that empowerment entails self-reliance and that women should choose their priorities, establish their own life, and resist all sorts of exploitation.

Rae Bareli is a parliamentary constituency held by the Congress party. Priyanka Gandhi's visit is critical since Congress has lost momentum in the constituency. Since Congress has promised a 40% quota in tickets for women in the next Assembly elections, the Mahila Shakti Samvad rallies are being considered as Priyanka's effort to find qualified women candidates in various parts of the state.