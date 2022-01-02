UP Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP's poll campaign from Lucknow

According to the party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) representatives have visited throughout Uttar Pradesh and collected letters of support from the public on promises such as 300 units of free power, 10 lakh jobs, and unemployment allowance for this event.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor will start his party's poll campaign from Lucknow on Sunday, ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal will address a rally in Lucknow's Smriti Upvan Maidan. According to the party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) representatives have visited throughout Uttar Pradesh and collected letters of support from the public on promises such as 300 units of free power, 10 lakh jobs, and unemployment allowance for this event.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia declared that if the AAP is elected to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will distribute 300 units of free energy to every family. The party has also promised to create 10 lakh jobs each year and provide a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 to the state's unemployed.

In February and March 2022, elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly. The primary struggle will be between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav (SP). The AAP will run for all 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election in 2022. The saffron party gained 312 seats in the state's previous assembly elections, while the SP got 47, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) 19, and the Congress only seven.

Notwithstanding calls to postpone elections due to the Omicron threat, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra declared that all political parties have informed the commission that the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections should be held on schedule, in accordance with Covid-19 norms.