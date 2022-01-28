  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister Suman Toor calls him ‘cruel person’, ‘abandoned mother after father’s death’

    Ahead of the next month’s assembly elections, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu has become the center of a new controversy.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor calls him cruel person, abandoned mother after father's death-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Congress Pradesh Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor calling her brother a ‘cruel person’, charged that Sidhu had deserted their old mother after the death of their father for money.

    Toor alleged that Sidhu had driven her and their mother out of the house in 1986, after the demise of their father. Their mother died in 1989 at the Delhi railway station as a destitute.

    Suman Toor, who is based in the United States alleged that the Punjab Congress chief had thrown out his mother Nirmal Bhagwant and sisters from the house after the death of father Bhagwant Sidhu.

    “Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989,” Suman claimed, as quoted by news agency ANI.

    According to her, Navjot Singh Sidhu ended “everything for the sake of money”. She also alleged that in a news article earlier Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated when he was two years old.

    According to reports, Suman Toor who is in Chandigarh brought the allegations against Sidhu in a press conference. She said that she has documents to prove her allegations that Sidhu had been lying about their parents.

    Sidhu’s elder sister said Sidhu earlier claimed that their parents were separated when he was two years old, but that is a lie. She also showed a photo of the family and said, “Does he look two years old here?” Toor said their mother asked him why he was lying about the relationship of his parents to which he said he denied saying those things.

    Ahead of the next month’s Assembly elections, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu has become the center of a new controversy.

    The allegations come as Congress is set to announce its Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election soon. The incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu appear to be the top claimants for the same.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand state Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India's architectural list on Tourism Day-dnm

    Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India’s architectural list on Tourism Day

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter commits suicide-dnm

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Soundarya commits suicide

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year-dnm

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year

    Punjab BSF recovers 47 kgs of heroin after shootout with Pakistani smugglers in Gurdaspur

    Punjab: BSF recovers 47 kgs of heroin after shootout with Pakistani smugglers in Gurdaspur

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress should declare CM face, urges Navjot Singh Sidhu-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress should declare CM face, urges Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav calls chopper delay 'conspiracy' of BJP - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav calls chopper delay 'conspiracy' of BJP

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges RCB

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover to Peyush Bansal, shocking net worth of 7 judges

    Virat to Darmi to Heena: Animals that were awarded COAS Commendation Card on January 15-dnm

    Virat to Darmi to Heena: Animals that were awarded COAS Commendation Card on January 15

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Daniil Medvedev outclasses Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up final clash with Rafael Nadal

    Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev outclasses Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up final clash with Rafael Nadal

    Tri-service command formally inducts Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III aircraft at INS Utkrosh-dnm

    Tri-service command formally inducts Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III aircraft at INS Utkrosh

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon