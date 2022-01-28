Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister Suman Toor calls him ‘cruel person’, ‘abandoned mother after father’s death’

Ahead of the next month’s assembly elections, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu has become the center of a new controversy.

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Congress Pradesh Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor calling her brother a ‘cruel person’, charged that Sidhu had deserted their old mother after the death of their father for money.

Toor alleged that Sidhu had driven her and their mother out of the house in 1986, after the demise of their father. Their mother died in 1989 at the Delhi railway station as a destitute.

Suman Toor, who is based in the United States alleged that the Punjab Congress chief had thrown out his mother Nirmal Bhagwant and sisters from the house after the death of father Bhagwant Sidhu.

“Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989,” Suman claimed, as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to her, Navjot Singh Sidhu ended “everything for the sake of money”. She also alleged that in a news article earlier Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated when he was two years old.

According to reports, Suman Toor who is in Chandigarh brought the allegations against Sidhu in a press conference. She said that she has documents to prove her allegations that Sidhu had been lying about their parents.

Sidhu’s elder sister said Sidhu earlier claimed that their parents were separated when he was two years old, but that is a lie. She also showed a photo of the family and said, “Does he look two years old here?” Toor said their mother asked him why he was lying about the relationship of his parents to which he said he denied saying those things.

The allegations come as Congress is set to announce its Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election soon. The incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu appear to be the top claimants for the same.