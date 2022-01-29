Punjab Election 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

Navjot Singh Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the Amritsar East seat, while Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him.

Punjab Congress head Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election. Sindhu will contest from the Amritsar East seat.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the Amritsar East seat from Congress. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against Sindhu.

Sidhu on Friday had shared his plan of filing the nomination today at 11:15 am. While SAD leader Majithia filed his nomination on Friday from the same seat.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu has become the centre of a new controversy.

Ahead of the polls, on Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor alleged that the Congress leader threw out their aged old mother over a property dispute after their father's death. She claimed their mother died as a destitute lady at the Delhi Railway station after being cut off from the Sidhu family's assets and property in 1989. She called Sidhu a 'cruel person'. She said she could prove her allegations that Sidhu had been lying about their parents.

The opposition targeted Sidhu over his sister's allegations; the Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia said he could not hold his tear when he saw the video of Sidhu's sister, Suman Toor. Sidhu cannot value the relations; how will he value others?. Majithia said the one who doesn't belong to his mother could not belong to someone else.

The Congress MP, Ranveet Singh Bittu, stated it's a personal matter; it's the brother-sister duo to solve the issue within themselves, no third man needed. While responding to the allegation, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu said she doesn't know Toor. Sidhu's father has two daughters with his first wife, and she doesn't know them.

The allegations come as the Congress Party prepares to name its Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election. The incumbent CM, Charanjit Singh Channi, and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu appear to be the leading candidates.

Punjab goes to the polls in a single phase on February 20, with results on March 10.