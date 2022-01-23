Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh releases first list of 22 candidates, picks Patiala for himself

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, released the first list of 22 candidates from his party, the Punjab Lok Congress, on Sunday, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. The PLC leader stated that all of these candidates have excellent political credentials and are well-known faces in their respective areas. This initial list has one lady. Farzana Alam Khan, the wife of late DGP Izhar Alam Khan and a former Shiromani Akali Dad MLA, would run from Malerkotla in the Malwa area.

He also stated that the second list will most likely be revealed in two days. "There were two candidates from Majha, three from Doaba, and seventeen from the Malwa area out of a total of 22. The second list is expected to be revealed within the next two days," he continued. In addition to Captain Amarinder and Farzana Alam, another major candidate from the Malwa area is Sanjeev Sharma alias Bittu Sharma, the current Mayor of MC Patiala and former President of the District Youth Congress. Sharma will run for the seat of Patiala Rural.

As part of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SAD (Sanyukt), the Punjab Lok Congress now has 37 of the state's 117 seats, with negotiations on possibly adding another five seats still ongoing. The Malwa area, which Captain Amarinder single-handedly made into a game-changer for the Congress in the 2007 polls, accounts for a maximum of 26 of the 37 seats in the PLC kitty. The Majha area now receives seven representatives from the PLC, while the Doaba region has four seats.

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress gets 'hockey stick, ball' as party symbol

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: AAP in driver's seat as Congress goes downhill, says new opinion poll