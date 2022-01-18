  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: AAP's spoof video 'Next CM in the house' features Bhagwat Mann; Watch

    In the video, current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were also battling for the CM chair. However, the footage shows Mann warmly greeted by the "people of Punjab" and receiving the CM chair.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Minutes after naming the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab election, the party released a parody film titled "Punjab's future CM is in the home" on Tuesday. In the video, current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were also battling for the CM chair. However, the footage shows Mann warmly greeted by the "people of Punjab" and receiving the CM chair. Additionally, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's leader and Delhi Chief Minister, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi both appear in the film.

     

    Earlier, in the day, after intense churning within the party, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal finally announced a two-time MP from Sangrur and the party's Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial face for the February 20 assembly election. Mann received an overwhelming response from people on the phone line Kejriwal launched on January 13, which was available until 5 pm on January 17. He stated that Bhagwant Mann was chosen based on the comments received during their campaign to elect AAP's CM face for the Assembly elections. He stated that Mann's name received 93 per cent of the vote. Kejriwal issued an open invitation to Punjab voters to choose their chief ministerial face, regardless of age, gender, religion, or occupation.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: AAP names Bhagwant Mann as CM candidate based on public votes

    The AAP's 'referendum' or 'janata chunegi apna CM' (the public will choose its CM) drive merely underlined the Sangrur MP's startling popularity on the ground, something the Aam Aadmi party head had observed time and again whenever he campaigned with Mann. 

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
