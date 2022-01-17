  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday, says Arvind Kejriwal

    Arvind Kejriwal has asked the public who they thought should be the party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab elections, despite his personal preference for the role being Bhagwant Mann.
     

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday says Arvind Kejriwal gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has indicated that the party's chief ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections will be announced on Tuesday. Amid conjecture, Bhagwant Mann remains a strong contender to be named the party's CM face in Punjab. On Thursday, Kejriwal asked the public who they thought should be the party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab elections, despite his personal preference for the role being Bhagwant Mann.

    The party is holding a public poll to determine the ultimate candidate for the CM seat in Punjab. So far, more than 15 lakh people have responded to the "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" campaign. Kejriwal had ruled himself out of the contest when the AAP began the "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" campaign, stating that the candidate's name for the top job would be released after receiving public feedback. He stated that this is happening in India for the first time since 1947, when a party is asking the public to vote on who should be the CM face. 

    The party has created a cellphone number - 7074870748 - where people may voice their opinions on who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate until 5 p.m. on Monday by recording their voice and sending SMS or WhatsApp messages.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal says let people decide CM-face of AAP

    On February 14, voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will take place in a single phase. The results will be announced on March 10. The Congress secured an absolute majority in the state assembly elections in 2017 by capturing 77 seats, deposing the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party administration after ten years. The AAP was the second-largest party, with 20 seats, followed by the SAD, which won 15 seats. The BJP had won three seats.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: AAP in driver's seat as Congress goes downhill, says new opinion poll

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Will work for Congress party will form govt says expelled minister Harak Singh Rawat gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Will work for Cong, it will form govt, says expelled minister Harak Singh Rawat

    UP Election 2022 AAP releases first list of 150 candidates doctors engineers in fray gcw

    UP Election 2022: AAP releases first list of 150 candidates; doctors, engineers in fray

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet expelled from BJP for 6 years gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet, expelled from BJP for 6 years

    Jail-Bail the real Khel of Samajwadi Party Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav - ADT

    'Jail-Bail the real Khel of Samajwadi Party': Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav

    Will provide all possible help Maharashtra government invites Elon Musk after Telangana - ADT

    'Will provide all possible help': Maharashtra government invites Elon Musk after Telangana

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022 Wishlist Reduce interest rates on home loans, industry status for realty sector YCB

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: 'Reduce interest rates on home loans, industry status for realty sector'

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details RCB

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

    Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta Osorio quits over Covid protocol violation gcw

    Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio quits over COVID protocol violation

    football EPL 2021-22 No Salah no Mane no problem Jurgen Klopp pleased after Liverpool find goals to keep Manchester City in sight

    EPL 2021-22: No Salah, no Mane, no problem! Klopp pleased after Liverpool find goals to keep Man City in sight

    FIFA The Best 2021: Check out the complete list of nominees; where to watch in India-ayh

    FIFA The Best 2021: Check out the complete list of nominees; where to watch in India

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon