Punjab Election 2022: AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has indicated that the party's chief ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections will be announced on Tuesday. Amid conjecture, Bhagwant Mann remains a strong contender to be named the party's CM face in Punjab. On Thursday, Kejriwal asked the public who they thought should be the party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab elections, despite his personal preference for the role being Bhagwant Mann.

The party is holding a public poll to determine the ultimate candidate for the CM seat in Punjab. So far, more than 15 lakh people have responded to the "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" campaign. Kejriwal had ruled himself out of the contest when the AAP began the "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" campaign, stating that the candidate's name for the top job would be released after receiving public feedback. He stated that this is happening in India for the first time since 1947, when a party is asking the public to vote on who should be the CM face.

The party has created a cellphone number - 7074870748 - where people may voice their opinions on who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate until 5 p.m. on Monday by recording their voice and sending SMS or WhatsApp messages.

On February 14, voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will take place in a single phase. The results will be announced on March 10. The Congress secured an absolute majority in the state assembly elections in 2017 by capturing 77 seats, deposing the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party administration after ten years. The AAP was the second-largest party, with 20 seats, followed by the SAD, which won 15 seats. The BJP had won three seats.

