    Punjab Election 2022: 22 farmers union launch 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha', to contest all 117 seats

    The farmers' political front in Punjab would be led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, who may be portrayed as the chief minister's face by the new political front. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 5:40 PM IST
    Farmer unions that led the year-long campaign against the Centre's three problematic agricultural policies have declared their political entry. Nearly 22 similar organisations have come together to form the Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), which would fight the 2022 Punjab assembly election from all 117 assembly seats.

    The farmers' political front in Punjab would be led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, who may be portrayed as the chief minister's face by the new political front. While making the announcement, BS Rajewal stated that a new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' has been founded to fight Punjab Assembly elections and that 22 unions have agreed to this. He said they need to alter the system and appeal to the public to support this morcha.

