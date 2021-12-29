  • Facebook
    If needed, BJP ready to conduct virtual rallies, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    Shekhawat told reporters that the Election Commission would make a judgement on election rallies and that we would respect the norms. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 6:32 PM IST
    While the Election Commission of India (ECI) considers whether or not to hold the five Assembly elections slated for next year, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat indicated on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is prepared to host virtual rallies if necessary. Shekhawat told reporters that the Election Commission would make a judgement on election rallies and that we would respect the norms.

    He stated that the BJP is prepared to hold virtual electoral rallies as they did during the West Bengal elections. Shekhawat claimed that during the first and second waves of the COVID epidemic, political parties all across the world fell into sleep. However, the BJP remained engaged at the booth level via the virtual platform. BJP can function in any situation.
    The Union Minister also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for accusing the BJP of instilling fear about the pandemic crisis in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

    The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur are scheduled for 2022. A team from the ECI met with all major political parties in UP after some of them persuaded the poll body not to postpone the elections, despite widespread worry over the new Covid-19 form – Omicron – across the country.

    Representatives from the BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) attended the meeting in Lucknow. An ECI delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra met with senior state officials in Lucknow on Wednesday to assess the state's preparation for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The Election Commission delegation is in Uttar Pradesh for three days.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 6:32 PM IST
