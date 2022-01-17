Goa Election 2022: Sena's Sanjay Raut urges non-BJP parties to support Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal in polls

Sanjay Raut took to social media to say that if Utpal Parrikar runs as an independent from Panaji, all non-BJP parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Goa Forward Party, should support him and not field a candidate against him. It would be a fitting memorial to Manohar Parrikar.

Non-BJP parties must back Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar if he runs in the Goa poll next month, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in a tweet today, calling it a "true homage" to the BJP veteran. Utpal Parrikar, a member of the BJP, is allegedly upset with rumours that the party intends to nominate former minister Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate from Panaji, the seat held by Manohar Parrikar for the past 25 years. He has talked about competing as an independent candidate if it comes to that.

Sanjay Raut took to social media to say that if Utpal Parrikar runs as an independent from Panaji, all non-BJP parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Goa Forward Party, should support him and not field a candidate against him. It would be a fitting memorial to Manohar Parrikar.

Utpal Parrikar lashed out at the BJP leadership in Goa last week, saying he would not accept his father's seat being filled by someone with a criminal record. Utpal Parrikar stated that he could not stand the kind of politics in Goa. He questioned whether the individual's honesty and character were unimportant. He went on to say that what is going on in Goa politics is not acceptable and that things must change.

Parrikar was reacting to the comments of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, the Maharashtra leader said Manohar Parrikar did a lot of work to establish the BJP in Goa. Still, nobody gets a ticket in the BJP just because they are the son of Manohar Parrikar or some leader.

For the unaware, Utpal Parrikar, an engineering graduate, has been open about his wish to contest from Panaji. He has been meeting people and has also visited temples over the past few months, while declaring that he is ready to fight polls. Manohar Parrikar, a three-time Goa Chief Minister and the BJP's top leader in the coastal state, died in office in 2019. He held the Panaji constituency for five terms.

