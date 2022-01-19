Goa Election 2022: No outcome of talks, Congress thinks they can get majority on their own, says Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena and the NCP attempted to build a 'Maha Vikas Aghadi,' similar to that in Maharashtra, in Goa, but Congress leaders believe they can achieve a majority on their own, according to Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party and the Nationalist Congress Party tried to form an alliance with the Congress to fight the upcoming Goa Assembly poll. However, the talks with Congress failed, Raut said on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Raut said they held discussions with the Congress, but there was no outcome. The Shiv Sena and the NCP attempted to build a 'Maha Vikas Aghadi,' similar to that in Maharashtra, in Goa, but Congress leaders believe they can achieve a majority on their own, according to Sanjay Raut.

Nana Patole, the leader of the Maharashtra Congress, quickly replied to Sanjay Rawat's allegations, saying that the Congress is doing well in other states and that there is no need for an alliance with other parties.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik, a senior NCP politician, stated on Tuesday that the alliance between his party, the Shiv Sena, and the Congress could not be formed due to resistance from some local leaders. He told the reporters that they planned to run in the Goa elections alongside the Congress, but the alliance couldn't be established owing to some local politicians. According to Malik, Shiv Sena has expressed a willingness to form an alliance with us in the Goa Assembly elections.

The assembly elections for all 40 seats in Goa will be conducted on February 14, with the results expected on March 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will compete for votes in Goa, as will the Congress. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the governing BJP is contesting the Goa elections. Furthermore, Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, released his party's 13-point strategy for the state last week. He pledged free energy for up to 300 units, the return of mining activity within six months after taking office, jobs for everybody, and unemployment benefits.

