    Goa Election 2022: AAP to announce its CM face on Wednesday, releases 4th list of candidates

    AAP has so far revealed the names of 30 candidates. The party has previously produced two lists of ten candidates each and one list of five candidates. The AAP has opted to run for all 40 seats.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister, is set to announce his party's CM candidate for the Goa Assembly elections in Panaji on Wednesday. The Aam Aadmi Party announced its fourth list of candidates for the 2022 Goa Assembly elections on Tuesday. Lincoln Vaz from Margao, Nonu Naik from Priol, Gabriel Fernandes from Curchorem, Raul Perreira from Quepem, and Manoj Gadhi Amonkar from Sanquelim were five candidates named, along with their Assembly constituencies. The party led by Arvind Kejriwal has chosen to back independent candidate Chandrakant Shetye in Bicholim.

    Meanwhile, Kejriwal promised to combat unemployment, corruption and resume mining in Goa if elected, as the Aam Aadmi Part unveiled a 13-point programme for the coastal state ahead of the assembly elections.

    "Over a five-year period, each household will gain by Rs 10 lakh. How? Through free electricity and subsidised water bills, unemployment benefits, women's benefits, free health care, and free education in government schools. The total annual cost is Rs. 2 lakh per household. "It comes to Rs 10 lakh over five years," Kejriwal stated.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP only hope for Goans', people 'frustrated' with BJP/Congress

    Goa goes to the polls on February 14. The Aam Aadmi Party is considered a formidable competitor against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party, with the Congress playing the third fiddle.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats, formal announcement on candidates soon

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
