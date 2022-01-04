Goa Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 40 seats, will register hat-trick win, says CT Ravi

Ravi went on to say that they will run for 40 seats in the election and want to win them all. He stated that the cadre is working on it and that their network is strong.

The BJP's national general secretary and the party's Goa CT in-charge Ravi declared on Tuesday that the BJP would win a hat-trick in Goa Assembly elections. He predicted that the BJP would win three elections in Goa. According to many polls, the party will regain power and win the forthcoming elections. We will contest elections in Goa and re-take power on themes like social harmony, law and order, and development. According to Ravi, the BJP would run for and attempt to win all 40 seats.

Ravi went on to say that they will run for 40 seats in the election and want to win them all. He stated that the cadre is working on it and that their network is strong. We can reach our goal of winning 100% of the time if each assembly phase is included. When asked about the Aam Aadmi Party being the primary opposition in the Goa Assembly session, he stated that they had nothing on the ground since the Trinamool Congress and AAP are only seen on posters.

He went on to say that the fact is that no one is doing anything, not even a leader. When asked about the Aam Aadmi Party, he stated a leaderless and voterless party. In comparison, the BJP is a cadre-based party with voters. He stated that the party has done and continues to do an outstanding job, propelling them to the top of the polls. He went on to declare that the West Bengal model will not be accepted by the people of Goa. The elections are likely to be a close and intriguing battle between political groups. The tenure of the Goa Legislative Assembly's 40 members will expire on March 15.

