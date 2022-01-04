  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 40 seats, will register hat-trick win, says CT Ravi

    Ravi went on to say that they will run for 40 seats in the election and want to win them all. He stated that the cadre is working on it and that their network is strong.

    Goa Election 2022 BJP to contest on all 40 seats will register hat trick win says CT Ravi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Goa, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The BJP's national general secretary and the party's Goa CT in-charge Ravi declared on Tuesday that the BJP would win a hat-trick in Goa Assembly elections. He predicted that the BJP would win three elections in Goa. According to many polls, the party will regain power and win the forthcoming elections. We will contest elections in Goa and re-take power on themes like social harmony, law and order, and development. According to Ravi, the BJP would run for and attempt to win all 40 seats.

    Ravi went on to say that they will run for 40 seats in the election and want to win them all. He stated that the cadre is working on it and that their network is strong. We can reach our goal of winning 100% of the time if each assembly phase is included. When asked about the Aam Aadmi Party being the primary opposition in the Goa Assembly session, he stated that they had nothing on the ground since the Trinamool Congress and AAP are only seen on posters.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading ‘banner pollution’ ahead of polls

    He went on to say that the fact is that no one is doing anything, not even a leader. When asked about the Aam Aadmi Party, he stated a leaderless and voterless party. In comparison, the BJP is a cadre-based party with voters. He stated that the party has done and continues to do an outstanding job, propelling them to the top of the polls. He went on to declare that the West Bengal model will not be accepted by the people of Goa. The elections are likely to be a close and intriguing battle between political groups. The tenure of the Goa Legislative Assembly's 40 members will expire on March 15.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Major setback for TMC as 5 leaders including ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit party

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP poll campaign from Lucknow on Sunday gcw

    UP Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP's poll campaign from Lucknow

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP to kick off campaign with PM Modi rally likely on January 5 gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP to kick off campaign with PM Modi's rally likely on January 5

    If needed BJP ready to conduct virtual rallies says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gcw

    If needed, BJP ready to conduct virtual rallies, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    UP Election 2022 Amid Omicron threat parties urge EC not to postpone polls gcw

    UP Election 2022: Amid Omicron threat parties urge EC not to postpone polls

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP Amarinder Singh Dhindsa SAD Sanyukt seal prepoll alliance issue manifesto gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP, Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) seal pre-poll alliance, to issue manifesto

    Recent Stories

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic to defend crown after 'exemption permission' granted-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic to defend crown after 'exemption permission' granted

    Mumbai Police arrest Bengaluru engineering student over 'Bulli Bai' controversy - ADT

    Mumbai Police arrest Bengaluru engineering student over 'Bulli Bai' controversy

    Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out SCJ

    Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out

    Blackberry era culminates as it will end support for all classic OS smartphones from Jan 4 gcw

    In 2022, Blackberry era culminates as it will end support for all classic OS smartphones from Jan 4

    When Kavya Madhavan called Dileep 'uncle'; read some unknown facts about the star RCB

    When Kavya Madhavan called Dileep 'uncle'; read some unknown facts about the star

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon