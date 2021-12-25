Goa Election 2022: Major setback for TMC as 5 leaders including ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit party

According to the resignation letter, they do not want to continue working with a party to divide Goans. It went on to say that they would not allow AITC and the business in order of AITC Goa to tear the state's secular fabric, and that they would protect it.

In a major setback for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa, as many as five leaders have resigned from the party ahead of the next assembly elections, including former MLA Lavoo Mamledar. According to the resignation letter, they do not want to continue working with a party to divide Goans. It went on to say that they would not allow AITC and the business in order of AITC Goa to tear the state's secular fabric, and that they would protect it.

On September 29, Mamledar, a former MGP Ponda MLA and former Deputy Superintendent of Police, joined the TMC. He was one of the first 10 Goan leaders to join, with former Chief Minister and currently TMC Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro. While Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar had previously committed support to the TMC without joining the party, he changed his mind. He proclaimed his support for the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) when the two parties forged a pre-poll alliance.

TMC stated on Thursday that the Griha Laxmi Scheme, which provides Rs 5,000 to one lady in each household every month, has received 1 lakh registrations in just 12 days of its commencement. The plan is one of the TMC's election promises. In February 2022, elections will be conducted in Goa to elect 40 members of the Legislative Assembly. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to release the polling schedule. The current Legislative Assembly in Goa is set to expire on March 15, 2022.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the major Opposition Congress remain the state's main rivals for the Assembly elections, even as they seek alliances to combat the tough, multi-front struggle. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) declared its presence amid defections from the grand old party to the ruling BJP by bringing veteran Congress politician and former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro.