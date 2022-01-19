  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to announce Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate on Wednesday

    The news comes only a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann would be the AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the Punjab Assembly elections.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
    The Aam Aadmi Party is scheduled to reveal its Chief Ministerial candidate on Wednesday, only a few weeks until the Goa Assembly elections. Elections for the 40-member state assembly will be held on February 14, with results expected on March 10. The party's head, Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce a news conference in the state capital.

    The news comes only a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann would be the AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the Punjab Assembly elections. The party has included the state's people in the selection process by issuing a toll-free hotline where voters could submit their preferences. Prior to the announcement, party leaders stated that around 22 lakh individuals voiced their opinions via SMS, phone calls, and WhatsApp messaging.

    Kejriwal undertook a door-to-door campaign in Goa's Cortalim village last Sunday. The AAP convenor and other officials talked with voters, delivered pamphlets, and more in images uploaded online by the party's official handle. While the AAP has avoided pre-election coalitions, Kejriwal has lately hinted at the potential of post-election agreements with other non-BJP parties if required.

    Meanwhile, the race for Goa is heating up ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the BJP will build a majority administration in the Union Territory with at least 22 seats.

    CM Sawant stated that the BJP is fighting all 40 seats in Goa for the first time and is confident that the BJP would create the majority government. He noted that the party's goal in the state is to win 22 or more seats. He went on to say that the BJP has been in power for the previous ten years. The party has started various development initiatives in the state over the years, and the people of Goa are pleased.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
