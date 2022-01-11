Assembly Election 2022: Sharad Pawar announces NCP to contest polls in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur

The NCP head stated that the party would run in Uttar Pradesh polls with the Samajwadi Party and other minor parties. He said the people of Uttar Pradesh want to see a change, and everyone will undoubtedly see a difference in the state.

Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, stated on Tuesday that his party would run in the next assembly elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur. Pawar told a news conference that they would run in three out of five states in the next assembly elections. Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur are the three states. The NCP head stated that the party would run in Uttar Pradesh polls with the Samajwadi Party and other minor parties. He said the people of Uttar Pradesh want to see a change, and everyone will undoubtedly see a difference in the state. Pawar also mentioned Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya leaving the BJP only days before the assembly elections. "A total of 13 MLAs would join the Samajwadi Party (SP)," he stated.

The NCP leader attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "80% vs 20%" remarks, saying the chief minister should engage all society. In terms of the state, he stated that sectarian polarisation happens prior to the assembly elections. Pawar noted that the people of Uttar Pradesh will respond correctly and that the chief minister should represent all segments of society.

Pawar stated that his party is negotiating with the Congress and the Trinamool Congress about allying to the Goa Assembly elections. "Praful Patel, our party's head, is in negotiations with these parties. I feel that all parties should work together to defeat the BJP," he said.

The election for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh legislature will occur in seven stages. The voting will occur in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa polling will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

