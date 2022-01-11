  • Facebook
    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: BJP begins campaign with 'Poore hui aas, ghar ghar huaa vikaas' slogan

    UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh launched his election campaign in Lucknow's Ballu Adda neighbourhood, putting up posters outside people's homes.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    With the Election Commission prohibiting poll rallies ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a door-to-door campaign to reach out to voters on Tuesday. UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh launched his election campaign in Lucknow's Ballu Adda neighbourhood, putting up posters outside people's homes. 'Poore hui aas, ghar ghar huaa vikaas,' the placards said (aspirations have been fulfilled, development has reached to houses). According to Election Commission guidelines, only five members are permitted to participate in door-to-door election campaigns.

    "The BJP is reaching out to beneficiaries of different Centre and state government initiatives under the Election Commission's recommendations. We are releasing our report card to the public and soliciting feedback. This is the first government to go door-to-door," Singh stated to reporters. According to the Uttar Pradesh BJP president, the ruling party's goal is to reach out to people across the state and tell them about the development work done by the Centre and Yogi Adityanath governments for farmers, workers, women, and youths.

    "BJP workers and leaders would attend every house lying within 1.74 lakh polling booths inside all 403 assembly constituencies in groups of four to five people while sticking to the Covid procedure," Singh said. After announcing the vote dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab, the Election Commission on January 8 banned public rallies, roadshows, and corner meetings in the five poll-bound states until January 15 owing to the COVID-19 spike.

    The Election Commission has announced that the UP elections will be held in seven parts in 2022. In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The results of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 will be released on March 10.

