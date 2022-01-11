  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP, joins Samajwadi Party ahead of polls

    In his resignation letter, Maurya stated that despite ideological differences, he worked hard in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet. Furthermore, he stated that he has chosen to quit owing to the severe mistreatment of Dalits, OBCs, farmers, the jobless, and small business owners.

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP joins Samajwadi Party ahead of polls gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned as a minister from Yogi Adityanath's BJP administration soon before the Assembly election and joined Akhilesh Yadav's opposition Samajwadi Party. According to reports, he may take a few more MLAs with him.

    In his resignation letter, Maurya stated that despite ideological differences, he worked hard in Yogi Adityanath's ministry. Furthermore, he stated that he has chosen to quit owing to the severe mistreatment of Dalits, OBCs, farmers, the jobless, and small business owners.

     

    He met with Akhilesh Yadav and joined the Samajwadi Party before his letter was published.

    Meanwhile, taking to social media, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed 'popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji' into his party. He said Maurya has struggled for social justice and equality, and welcomed all the other leaders, workers, and supporters who joined him in the party. Yadav said there will be a social justice movement, and there will be change in 2022.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati not to contest assembly polls

    In other news, the Bahujan Samaj Party declared on Tuesday that party supremo Mayawati will not run in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election in 2022. Satish Chandra Mishra, National General Secretary, told the media of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's decision not to run in the elections. Interestingly, Satish Chandra Mishra is also not running for office. He stated that the Bahujan Samaj Party will run candidates for all 403 seats in the state house. He underlined, however, that Mayawati will lead the party from the front in order to achieve the party's success in the next assembly elections.

     

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 AAP announces second list of candidates total 42 names declared till now gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces second list of candidates, total 42 names declared till now

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies

    Goa Election 2022 Congress dismisses reports about alliance with TMC calls it baseless untrue gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Congress dismisses reports about alliance with TMC, calls it 'baseless, untrue'

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Trivendra Singh Rawat Tirath Singh Rawat image not to be on campaign poster gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat’s image not to be on campaign posters?

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati not to contest assembly polls

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati not to contest assembly polls

    Watch Akshay Kumar enters Samantha Ruth Prabhu house for 'chatpata' meeting; later actress calls cops RCB

    Watch Akshay Kumar enters Samantha Ruth Prabhu house for 'chatpata' meeting; later actress calls cops

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 AAP announces second list of candidates total 42 names declared till now gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces second list of candidates, total 42 names declared till now

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Congress leader claims party received over 6,000 women applications

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game-ayh

    South Africa's Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of the game

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon