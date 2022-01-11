Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP, joins Samajwadi Party ahead of polls

In his resignation letter, Maurya stated that despite ideological differences, he worked hard in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet. Furthermore, he stated that he has chosen to quit owing to the severe mistreatment of Dalits, OBCs, farmers, the jobless, and small business owners.

In a big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned as a minister from Yogi Adityanath's BJP administration soon before the Assembly election and joined Akhilesh Yadav's opposition Samajwadi Party. According to reports, he may take a few more MLAs with him.

He met with Akhilesh Yadav and joined the Samajwadi Party before his letter was published.

Meanwhile, taking to social media, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed 'popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji' into his party. He said Maurya has struggled for social justice and equality, and welcomed all the other leaders, workers, and supporters who joined him in the party. Yadav said there will be a social justice movement, and there will be change in 2022.

In other news, the Bahujan Samaj Party declared on Tuesday that party supremo Mayawati will not run in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election in 2022. Satish Chandra Mishra, National General Secretary, told the media of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's decision not to run in the elections. Interestingly, Satish Chandra Mishra is also not running for office. He stated that the Bahujan Samaj Party will run candidates for all 403 seats in the state house. He underlined, however, that Mayawati will lead the party from the front in order to achieve the party's success in the next assembly elections.