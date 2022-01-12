  • Facebook
    Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya for 2014 hate speech

    Maurya has now been summoned to appear in court on January 24 in connection with a case of inciting religious hatred.

    A day after UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the BJP, an arrest warrant was issued in a seven-year-old case stemming from a hate speech he reportedly made in 2014. A warrant for his arrest was issued in Sultanpur the day after he resigned. Maurya was summoned to appear in court today in the matter, but he did not appear. He has now been summoned to appear in court on January 24 in connection with a case of inciting religious hatred. At the time, he was a member of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

    On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya announced his resignation through Twitter. In his letter, he accused the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administration in Uttar Pradesh of neglecting Dalits, farmers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and jobless youngsters.

    A few minutes after Swami Prasad Maurya released his resignation letter on social media, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photo of himself with the leader and welcomed him to the party.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14

    Following the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya from the Cabinet and the BJP on Tuesday, three other BJP MLAs in the state followed suit and resigned from the party. Tilhar MLA Roshan Lal Verma, Bilhaur MLA Bhagwati Prasad Sagar, and Tindwari MLA Brajesh Prajapati are among them. Roshan Lal Verma, like Swami Prasad Maurya, has opted to join the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, which will be contested in February and March of this year.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Big jolt to BJP as Swami Prasad Maurya, 4 others quit ahead of polls

